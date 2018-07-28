The excitement was tough for Bronson Koenig to contain when discussing his basketball future.
The Aquinas High School graduate and star for a University of Wisconsin team that played in two Final Fours and one national championship game, is headed overseas.
Koenig said Friday he isn’t yet sure where his flight may land, but he said the opportunities being discussed after one season in the G League are all appealing.
Teams from Croatia, Germany and Montenegro are all interesting in signing Koenig for the upcoming season.
“I feel like playing at Wisconsin is really going to help me with the style of play,” Koenig said after conducting a last-minute camp for 60 kids at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Friday morning. “I’ve talked to some coaches, and it’s going to be team basketball again.
“That’s my style of play. Share the ball. Pass it around and hit the shot.”
Koenig manned the point for the Blugolds and Badgers before being picked up by the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2017 NBA Summer League season. He was moved to off guard before the team released him from a two-way contract.
Koenig was with the Windy City Bulls (G League) briefly before being traded to the Grand Rapids Drive (Detroit Pistons’ G League team) and sticking with it for the rest of the season.
His playing time was inconsistent, but Koenig played 47 games and started 14 of them. He shot 40.5 percent from the 3-point line and averaged 9.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists during 21 minutes per game.
But those minutes jumped on certain nights and weren’t there on others, and it never seemed to have anything to do with Koenig’s performance.
He had a three-game stretch on January when he averaged 19 points and 4 assists per game while making 13 of 27 3-point attempts and took three shots while playing 11 minutes the next game. Koenig averaged 12.6 points and made 19 3-pointers during an eight-game stretch a little later before playing less than 20 minutes in each of the last six games.
“It did get frustrating,” said Koenig, who led the Blugolds to two WIAA Division 3 state championships and was Wisconsin’s Associated Press Player of the Year as a senior.
As his agent negotiates with interested teams, Koenig is headed to Los Angeles to work with trainer Corey Calliet, who worked with actor Michael B. Jordan as he prepared for the movie Creed and works now with Lebron James.
“I’ve been all over the place, but I’m just trying to get ready for the next step,” Koenig said. “These are some really good teams to start off with as a rookie, which I’m going to be.
“I look at this like my rookie year because what I did in the G League won’t matter. I have to do this year what (Onalaska grad) Matt (Thomas) did this past year (in Spain) and go from there.”
