Pro basketball: Matt Thomas appreciative that Bucks blueprint resulted in championship

Matt Thomas can appreciate what it meant for the Milwaukee Bucks to win an NBA championship.
It was good for the city that desperately wanted it, good for the organization that hadn’t won in 50 years and good for a league that is traditionally dominated by teams in bigger markets.
Thomas would rather the Utah Jazz won for similar reasons because he would have been part of the celebration, but the Onalaska High School graduate believes in the foundation for Milwaukee’s success.
“They made some trades and acquisitions like any team has to,” Thomas said while in La Crosse to host a Matt Thomas Basketball Camp at Viterbo University on Monday afternoon. “Milwaukee isn’t a huge destination for NBA players. It starts with Los Angeles, Miami, New York and the rest.
“But they did this with draft picks, keeping Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and Khris Middleton and picking up a guy like Jrue Holiday as their so-called big three, then putting the perfect pieces around them. It showed how a small market can still win.”
That’s relevant to Thomas as a member of the Jazz, who were the top seed in the Western Conference before the Los Angeles Clippers knocked them out of the playoffs.
The 6-foot-3 guard said the sudden end to his first season with Utah, which posted a league-best regular-season record of 52-20, was certainly a disappointment. He also expects to be part of the team’s next run at a title with one season remaining on his contract.
Thomas averaged seven minutes over 19 games after being traded from Toronto near the end of March. He scored 3.6 ppg and had a very uncharacteristic 25.6-percent accuracy rate from the 3-point line. Thomas has made 41.3 percent of his 3-point attempts during an 86-game career.
And he was back in town this week for two days of his basketball camp, conducting a session for younger players in Onalaska during mornings and one for older players during afternoons.
The camp, he has always said, is a chance for him to give back to the community that helped him reach a lifelong goal. He understands that the gyms he uses aren’t filled with future NBA players, but many of them share the same passion he had for the game at their ages.
“Seeing the kids working hard and pushing themselves with a smile on their faces is my favorite part,” said Thomas, who helped the Hilltoppers win a WIAA Division 2 state championship as a junior and averaged 10.3 ppg while making 254 3-pointers during a four-year career at Iowa State University. “At the end of the day, it’s all about having fun.
“If I can help teach the values of hard work, treating people the right way, treating people with respect, fundamentals. Those are the characteristics that are going to translate positively in any avenue of life.”
To do that, Thomas draws upon those who have played big roles in his life. It’s a family venture with his mom (Martha), brother (Tony) and sister (Josie) all involved for one of the few things able to bring him back to his home area.
“It’s bonding time for us and for me with some old friends, and it makes all of this even more fun,” Thomas said.
He adds to that by having added fun with some of those people.
During an early discussion with campers, Thomas explained a drill that emphasized footwork by calling out present Onalaska coach Craig Kowal for making him play within a 2-3 zone defense while in high school.
“I hope he doesn’t do that anymore,” he told them before glancing over at Kowal and smiling. “When I got to college, it made me a liability on defense, and I had a lot of extra work to do.”
Josie Thomas was demonstrating at another station when her brother strolled over to see how it was going.
“You gotta go harder than that,” he said with a raised voice and grin.
Another anticipated aspect of the camp is a silent auction that will take place Tuesday at both sites — Eagle Bluff Elementary in Onalaska in the morning and Beggs Gymnasium at Viterbo in the afternoon.
Thomas has donated money raised from past auctions to local adapted physical education programs and other organizations.
“There are so many places that need help,” Thomas said, “and it’s nice to have the platform to provide that.”
