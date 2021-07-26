Pro basketball: Matt Thomas appreciative that Bucks blueprint resulted in championship

Thomas averaged seven minutes over 19 games after being traded from Toronto near the end of March. He scored 3.6 ppg and had a very uncharacteristic 25.6-percent accuracy rate from the 3-point line. Thomas has made 41.3 percent of his 3-point attempts during an 86-game career.

And he was back in town this week for two days of his basketball camp, conducting a session for younger players in Onalaska during mornings and one for older players during afternoons.

The camp, he has always said, is a chance for him to give back to the community that helped him reach a lifelong goal. He understands that the gyms he uses aren’t filled with future NBA players, but many of them share the same passion he had for the game at their ages.

“Seeing the kids working hard and pushing themselves with a smile on their faces is my favorite part,” said Thomas, who helped the Hilltoppers win a WIAA Division 2 state championship as a junior and averaged 10.3 ppg while making 254 3-pointers during a four-year career at Iowa State University. “At the end of the day, it’s all about having fun.

“If I can help teach the values of hard work, treating people the right way, treating people with respect, fundamentals. Those are the characteristics that are going to translate positively in any avenue of life.”