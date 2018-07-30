ONALASKA — Matt Thomas was relaxed on Monday morning.
This, he has found, is one of the perks of being a professional basketball player.
Surrounded by around 40 players from area elementary schools, Thomas conducted the first of two sessions for his Matt Thomas Basketball Camp at his alma mater of Onalaska High School.
Another 40 players from area high schools showed up in the afternoon, and Thomas excelled in his element of moving all over the fieldhouse to communicate and observe as many campers as he could while they played games on five courts at the end of the session.
“It’s fun to be back, and having roughly 40 kids in each session is good for us,” Thomas said. “That’s similar to what we had last year, and I’m just happy to be here and maybe have an impact on some of these kids.
“It’s a chance to give back to the community.”
Thomas could also do it without being distracted. He spent last year’s first two-day camp trying to work out visa issues he was having while planning his arrival to Santiago de Compostela, Spain to join his first professional team.
“My phone was blowing up trying to fix that last year,” he said with a smile. “The good thing is that’s much easier after you’ve been there for a year.”
Thomas is shifting from the Obradoiro team he played for as a rookie to a more competitive team from Valencia. Both teams play in the Spanish League, but Valencia also plays extra games in the Eurocup.
The camp continues with two sessions on Tuesday and a silent auction that will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Half of the money earned will be donated to the adaptive sports program of Onalaska.
