ONALASKA — Matt Thomas dribbled a basketball as he weaved his way through a basketball court filled with kids at Eagle Bluff Elementary School on Monday morning.
As the Toronto Raptor approached one of the participants in his camp he was conducting, Thomas tried to slap the basketball away to eliminate him from a game of Knockout. The object is to be the last to keep a controlled dribble alive.
When Thomas failed, the camper quickly moved away.
“Leave me alone!” the camper yelled in the attempt to stay alive in the game.
“He kind of reverts back to being a kid here,” Martha Thomas said of her son. “I think he really wants to win Knockout.”
He didn’t win any of the three games Monday morning.
“I don’t think that would be a real good look,” Thomas with a smile after the session filled with first- through sixth-graders concluded. “It gets competitive out there, though.”
Thomas is back in Onalaska after a whirlwind summer that included making a move from a team he helped win a EuroCup championship in Valencia, Spain, to the NBA.
The last time the Onalaska High School graduate was home, that transition began, and was whisked away to Toronto to begin the signing process on a three-year contract.
His return while living the dream he had as a kid makes Eagle Bluff Elementary — the host of the two-day Thomas camp that ends Tuesday — a pretty special place to be this week.
Matt’s brother, Tony, manned the table outside the gymnasium and handed out name tags for campers before helping get awards ready at the end of the session. Martha made sure t-shirts and bags were ready as lines of campers came looking for them.
And Matt captured the crowd with the right blend of teaching and simply being part of the group.
“I really enjoy doing this,” Thomas said. “Camps are where I really developed my passion for the game, and that’s carried me to where I am now.
“It’s a small way for me to give back or make a small impact on these kids’ lives.”
We will have to wait at least six weeks — likely more — to see what kind of impact Thomas can have on the NBA. The Raptors start their preseason with a game against Houston on Oct. 8 and host New Orleans in a regular-season opener on Oct. 22.
The sharp shooter who led Onalaska to a WIAA Division 2 state championship in 2012 before helping Iowa State qualify for four NCAA Tournaments said the summer months have been busy, so a break to head home for 10 days or so was welcomed.
“I love coming here, I just can’t come back as much as I’d like,” Thomas said. “When I found out (about signing with the Raptors), it was off to Toronto, the (NBA) Summer League (in Las Vegas), then workouts in Phoenix, then a rookie transition program that was a week long.
“The good thing is there are some things I had to do this summer that I won’t have to do next summer, and that will make this easier.”
The intention, he said, is to continue his Matt Thomas Basketball Camp, and it’s hard to imagine it stopping after gaining steam for three straight summers.
After this home visit, Thomas will head back to his new apartment in Toronto and focus on doing what he can to help it win another NBA championship. Joining any NBA team would have been exciting, but joining a program that became a world champion took the process to another level of excitement.
Thomas even met the player who ended up taking his roster spot in Valencia. Jordan Boyd was on a two-way contract with the Raptors and opted to head overseas after asking Thomas about the league and area.
“I had nothing but good things to say,” Thomas said. “I loved my time there.”
He suspects he’ll love his time in Toronto — playing on the level he always hoped reach — just as much.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It is great to see Matt giving back to the community that supported him. Matt sure seems like a good person.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.