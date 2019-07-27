It was a summer trip home that ended in an unexpected way for Matt Thomas.
The Onalaska High School graduate knew there were NBA teams — the Toronto Raptors in particular — interested in his services, but that’s all it had been the last couple of years as he played professionally overseas.
Oh, it was ramping up a bit, but not enough to make Thomas think his return trip to join his teammates in Valencia, Spain, wouldn’t happen.
So Thomas, who helped Valencia win a EuroCup championship in April, enjoyed nearly two weeks with family and friends in Onalaska — there was also a side trip to Iowa — while his agent examined the landscape for the biggest professional basketball league in the world.
He went to local yoga classes, set up local workouts and shot regularly on the same high school court he won so many games as a Hilltopper. Onalaska basketball coach Craig Kowal was always there to open those doors, and Thomas said he shot alone and with his sister, Josie, who plays at the University of Dubuque.
“It was stressful because I didn’t know for sure what was happening,” Thomas said from Phoenix on Wednesday. “It was great to spend that time and the experience with family, but then I had to leave pretty quickly.”
Shooters are king in the NBA, and the 6-foot-5 Thomas has always been a darn good one. The fact that teams in the league were thinking about adding him wasn't a shock.
He was in his house — more specifically his mom Martha's house — when the call came, and there wasn’t much time to process it. Thomas was soon off to Toronto for the chance that every player in his position wanted. The NBA champions wanted to sign the guard to a three-year contract.
“Joy and excitement,” Thomas said of his reaction to the news. “Then it starts to sink in. I start to think about all of the hard work over the course of my life while hoping to get to this point.
“It’s an entirely new challenge for me, and I will start at the bottom.”
The deal was announced on July 1 and became official on July 19.
The experience, he said, was also nice to share up close with his family. Josie and his brother Tony also visited Onalaska while Thomas was home and the contract negotiations active.
The Raptors have been part of the Iowa State University graduate’s world for a couple of years. In fact, Thomas was going to play for the Raptors in the NBA Summer League in 2017 before a last-minute change led him to suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers.
He averaged nearly 10 points per game, scoring 20 points to get the Lakers to the championship game. Thomas then scored 23 in a title win over Portland and put on a 3-point shooting exhibition (17-for-24) during the tournament.
That’s why the Raptors aren’t just taking a chance on Thomas, but instead committing to him. Thomas built his resume during two seasons in Spain, where he shot 47 percent (135-for-287) over 59 games.
“I loved my time in Spain, and this in the NBA,” said Thomas, who averaged 13.5 points per game in his two seasons overseas. “At the same time, I wasn’t just going to go for any situation that was offered.”
A two-way contract or smaller contract than what Thomas was offered probably wouldn’t have done the job. The three-year deal, he said, is two years with a team option on the third.
Thomas has proved himself as a serious 3-point shooting weapon — maybe in Spain more than any other level — and it finally pushed the Raptors into action after keeping tabs on him since his Iowa State days.
Thomas was with the Raptors in Las Vegas for the summer league, but he didn't play for a couple of reasons. His contract and buyout from Valencia weren't yet completed, and he is still recovering from minor surgery after a hematoma formed in an injured leg.
Workouts in Phoenix are going well, he said, and he will join the Raptors for official team workouts soon. Training camps around the league begin in late September.
That's when he will transition to the size, length and quickness that will become the new norm in his workplace. Amid that, Thomas will concentrate on why he is being brought to Toronto — shooting.
"I think any league, any level, shooting the ball well always translates," Thomas said. "I need to get my footwork tighter and my release off quicker. I don't think the NBA (3-point) line will be a factor, but if I can go out there and consistently make shots two feet behind the line, it creates more spacing for my teammates.
"Those are things I have been thinking about and trying to implement."
