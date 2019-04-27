Tony Thomas wasn’t quite sure what to do, so he sat back and observed for a few minutes.
That’s how you navigate a new situation, and Tony was nowhere near the comfort level he enjoys while living in Des Moines, Iowa.
He was in Valencia, Spain and looking for a moment with his brother Matt after Matt and his Valencia team won the EuroCup championship with an 89-63 win over Alba Berlin.
“Here, there is a lot security at events like that, but there wasn’t really any there” Tony said. “I saw some of the people I’d met while staying there just go on the court, so I did the same thing.”
Tony was there to support Matt during the biggest series of his career, and he gladly watched as Matt scored a team-high 19 points and shot Valencia out of the doldrums in the first half.
“I was celebrating on the court, and then I turned around and saw (Tony),” said Matt, who led Onalaska High School to a WIAA Division 2 state championship and played in four NCAA Tournaments with Iowa State University. “It was special to be able to share that experience with my brother.
“It’s a memory I will always cherish.”
The memories are piling up during Matt’s first season with Valencia, a team with which he signed a two-year deal last summer for the sole purpose of playing EuroCup games. After experiencing a transition season with Obradoiro in the Liga Endesa (Spanish ACB League), a move was deemed necessary for additional games.
Valencia, also part of the Liga Endesa, played simultaneously in the EuroCup. Obradoiro did not.
“He really wanted those extra games,” Tony said of Matt, who has averaged 11.9 points and shot 47.8 percent from the 3-point line while playing in both leagues. “Valencia didn’t just give him that opportunity, it gave him a chance to win the EuroCup.”
It also gave Tony, who traveled to Spain and watched all three games of the championship series, the opportunity to see that happen up close.
He was there for the glory of an 89-75 Valencia victory on Game 1— Matt hit 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 16 points that night — and the pain of a 95-92 overtime loss in Game at at Berlin, Germany.
Tony flew to Germany on one of four flights reserved for Valencia fans and found some acquaintances among the family of Valencia players and staff after making the trip alone. But he wasn’t shy about rooting for Matt.
“I think there were probably some people sitting near me wonder who the weird guy was,” Tony said. “But I was rooting for the team and my brother. It was a big deal for them to win.”
The added reward to winning the EuroCup title is a chance to play in the EuroLeague next season. This is the fourth time Valencia has won the EuroCup, but it was moved from the EuroLeague to the EuroCup after a 12-18 performance in 2017-2018.
Valencia was 20-3 in EuroCup after sweeping opponents in its first two postseason series and beating Berlin 2-1.
“We knew we had a good team, and this was a realistic goal for us,” said Matt, who averaged 13.3 points during the championship series.
Berlin rode the momentum of the Game 2 victory into the final game and held an 11-0 victory before Valencia got rolling. Matt scored eight points in the first quarter and eight more in the second to help erase the early deficit.
He also had a steal that led to the go-ahead basket early in the second quarter, and Valencia never trailed after taking a 20-18 lead after the steal.
The celebration, however, was a relatively quick one. Valencia jumped back into its Liga Endesa season days later and will now try to win another championship. Valencia is 18-10 with three straight ACB wins and six games left in the regular season.
The team is fourth in the standings and 3½ games ahead of the No. 8 team. The top eight move to the playoffs.
Focus, Matt said, was regained. There is another goal ahead before he takes some time off and prepares for the new challenge that awaits in the EuroLeague, considered by many to be the world’s second-best to the NBA.
“It’s easier said than done after trying to come off the high of (winning EuroCup),” he said. We have to be ready to play because the teams we are playing don’t care that we just won EuroCup.
“We’ll try to get the best seed we can for the playoffs and make a run.”
