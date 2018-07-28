He spent his first season as a professional basketball player near beaches that are kissed by waves from the Atlantic Ocean and the destination of a Catholic pilgrimage route that has existed since the ninth century.
Basketball was the priority for Onalaska High School graduate Matt Thomas when he embarked on a new life in Spain last July, but the culture that surrounded him for eight months in Santiago de Compostela made a quick impact.
“The lifestyle is very different, and I like that,” said Thomas, who will be in Onalaska to run a basketball camp at his alma mater on Monday and Tuesday. “It’s a great country to live in.”
Thomas, who averaged 15.4 points and shot 45.9 percent from the 3-point line for Obradoiro, has been living out of a suitcase at his family home while continuing to train here, in Iowa and in Arizona for the last couple of months.
He will return to Spain sometime next month to start getting ready for a season with a different team in the Spanish League. Thomas played for an Obradoiro team based in Santiago last season and will suit up for Valencia — a six-hour drive from Santiago — this year.
He moves from the Atlantic Ocean on the southwestern side of the country to the Mediterranean Sea on the northern coast and can’t wait to see awaits him on his next professional stop.
But Santiago will forever be his introduction to daily life outside of the United States, and Thomas couldn’t think of a better place for that experience.
Neither can his mom, Martha, who traveled with her daughter, Josie, to visit Matt for nine days in March.
“It is such an awesome place,” Martha said. “The architecture is beautiful, and it’s hard to imagine how the cathedrals that are there were built when you hear how old they are.
“And the seafood. It’s so good because they are right there on the ocean.”
The seafood hooked Matt, too.
Go ahead and ask him about it if you see him around town. He’d be happy to discuss it.
“I never thought I’d be talking about eating octopus,” Matt said, “but it’s one of the first things I tried after going over there, and I really grew to like it.”
“I always try to make anyone who comes and visits me try it because I like it so much.”
Martha didn’t volunteer for octopus but tried squid instead.
“It looks terrible,” she said with a laugh, “but it tasted so good.”
Food and the bigger picture that accompanies eating it seems the be one of the stronger connections Matt has made with Spain. Meals last longer and are filled with conversation instead of being rushed.
“It is so different than eating here,” he said. “It’s a quick thing most of the time. You stop somewhere, grab your food and take it with you or eat it and go.
“You take your time with meals (in Spain), and I’ve really enjoyed that. Dinner or lunch could last two or three hours. The point is to sit and enjoy your food and the people you are with.”
That played a part in building a bond with new teammates. It gave all of them more time to get to know one another aside from what they could all do on the basketball court.
Martha said she met a handful of players during her visit, but she didn’t get to see her son — Obradoiro’s leading scorer — play because he was out of the lineup with a broken finger. She first followed Matt’s progress from home via Twitter accounts. She ended the season with access to streaming service of his games and liked what she saw.
“It was good basketball,” said Martha, who once scored 48 points in a game for Dubuque Wahlert. “They bring the ball down the floor and every guy touches it before they set up the play. They use screens, they know how to use the pick and roll, and they have a lot of ball movement.
“It’s unselfish basketball, and the skill set there is very high.”
While most teams in the Spanish League play just one game per week, the lives of players are still filled with the sport.
Matt said the team generally practiced once the day after a game and took the following day off. That rest was followed by two practices the next day and one or two more the day after that. Players were also expected to be in the weight room regularly.
Practices, he said, consisted of two hours on the court and a 30- or 40-minute film session.
Players would also take part in community events a couple of times each month.
“We were together a lot and bonded pretty quickly,” Matt said of he and his teammates. “We had guys from all over Europe (and beyond), but we had a lot in common with what we were trying to accomplish. We could relate to each other, and who knows where my (career) path will take me, but I think I connected well with my teammates, and I hope to maintain that connection.”
The connection with those he knew before beginning this adventure were important during those eighth months, too. Aside from the visit with his mom and sister, Matt received a visit from his brother, Tony. A few friends also traveled for visits and the chance to see what he called home on flights that took around 10 hours to get to Spain and an hour or two longer to get home.
“The good thing about people coming to visit was that Santiago isn’t huge,” Matt said. “The population is (a little less than) 100,000 people, and we could see a lot.”
Valencia’s population is closer to 800,000, so another adjustment is coming.
He will meet new teammates and tackle another new culture that might not be so different than the one that was so enjoyable last year.
