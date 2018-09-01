MaKenzie Miller is hoping her game on the basketball court translates as well to Danish as it did in Australia.
Miller, a UW-La Crosse graduate and former Eagles women’s basketball player, has signed with Lemvig Basket to continue her professional career in Denmark. Lemvig Basket plays in the Dameligaen, the top women’s basketball league in Denmark, whose champion plays in the following year’s FIBA Eurocup, a prestigious international tournament.
Lemvig Basket plays a 14-game league schedule along with games against opponents from other leagues.
Miller was the leading force for the Latrobe City Energy in Traralgon, Australia. She was relied on to be the offensive catalyst, and she answered the call by averaging 15.8 points and 13.4 rebounds for the 6-16 team. She also led the team in minutes (36.4 per game) and free throws made (80) and attempted (104).
“I wasn’t sure what to expect going in,” Miller said of her first pro season. “I didn’t think I’d put up the numbers I did. But almost every team had a player from the States. They rely on the ‘imports’ a lot.”
She was used that responsibility from her senior season in at UW-L.
That year — 2016-17, the first under Eagles coach Karen Middleton — she averaged 14.6 points, 9.4 rebounds. 1.4 blocks and 1 steal per game, leading La Crosse to a 16-11 record. Miller said Middleton’s coaching and trust in her to direct the offense was critical to her success down under.
“Coach Karen trusted me to do a lot my senior year, and so did this team,” Miller said. “I was encouraged to shoot from the outside, to initiate the offense.”
Miller’s agent, Matthew Krejci, floated her name out to other international leagues when Latrobe City’s season was over in July, and Lemvig Basket came calling.
Lemvig’s season begins in October, but Miller — a 6-foot-1 center from Chatfield, Minn. — left for Europe on Thursday to report to training camp. Miller said her team will play preseason games in Bulgaria and other Eastern European nations. The regular season runs through the first week of February before a four-team playoff tournament determines the champion.
Miller said Lemvig, whose league is a higher standard than Latrobe City’s, will help improve her game with more training and tougher competition. She also hopes to travel the continent some during the team’s breaks in the middle of November and late December.
“I can’t explain how amazing it is. Just to be able to do what I love, playing basketball, seeing the world,” Miller said. “I can’t thank Coach Karen and Coach Jo (Streed) enough for giving me the confidence to try this.”
