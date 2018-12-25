Rarely does the same opportunity present itself to a person twice. Noah Risch knows that.
So when he decided to let the analytical part of his mind win out and pursue his career rather than listen to the fun-loving side and try his hand at professional football in Europe last year around this time, he was pretty sure that he wouldn’t be back on the field as a player again.
That was the case until the Holmen High School and UW-La Crosse graduate saw a Facebook post from an Eagles teammate, and it re-opened the door to strap on a helmet and shoulder pads. Risch stepped through that door this month and signed a contract with the Stockholm Mean Machine of the Superserien, Sweden’s premier American football league.
“I’m not doing it so much to be like, ‘I’m a pro football player,’” Risch said in a phone interview last week. “Yes, I’ll be paid, but I get to be part of a team again and get to transition back into athletics which is ultimately where I want to be.”
Risch was a standout outside linebacker for UW-L. He earned three All-WIAC honors, including a first team nod as a senior; he tallied 67 of his 215 career tackles that year. But he wasn’t quite sure if he was good enough to play after college.
He spoke with teammates Walter (defensive back) and Oliver (offensive lineman) Vasanoja, brothers from Finland whose father is pro coach in Europe. They helped him create an account on Europlayers, a database of players looking for teams to play for, and he spoke with a handful of coaches in late 2017.
He had a few offers to play, but he wasn’t sure it was the right time. The teams wanted him to come over right away, but he wanted to finish his degree in the spring semester. He’d also agreed to be an assistant coach for UW-L’s spring practices. So he passed on those offers, graduated, and landed a job with Qualtrics, a software company based in Provo, Utah.
He enjoyed his work, but he still missed the game. He worked out, as he describes, “like a football player,” trying to stay functionally strong.
In September, Walter Vasanoja shared an article on Facebook about his father, Raine, being named the Mean Machine’s defensive coordinator. Risch commented his congratulations, to which Walter replied insinuating that he needed a linebacker to shore up the run defense.
That got the ball rolling in Risch’s mind to reconsider playing again, and he sent Raine his highlight tape and information in October. He spoke with Raine and the team’s head coach, Fredrik Pilbäck, just before Thanksgiving.
Once another offer came, he decided to go — packing up his car and making the nearly 20-hour drive back to the Coulee Region.
He will be in the area for a few months before heading across the pond, with the Mean Machine’s season starting in March. He’s joining the roster a year after it won the Sweden championship, and his role as one of the two league-permitted American import players will include coaching in some capacity.
“I picked a more business path right after college, mainly to pay back loans,” Risch said. “But this is what I want to do. And I’ll get to help out with coaching, whether it’s linebackers or scouting, and that’ll be great experience.”
Part of the Stockholm team’s schedule includes travel around Europe for games, and the team will cover almost all of Risch’s living expenses while in Sweden. He said he plans on saving what he can from his playing salary to travel Europe more once the season’s over.
He’ll be on a one-year contract, as all imports are, and then will decide his next move.
“I’m really excited not just to play again, but to experience a new culture,” Risch said. “Having Raine there helps, somebody that I know, but I’m excited to see what it’s like.”
