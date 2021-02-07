Pro hockey: La Crosse Aquinas grad Theresa Knutson enjoyed NWHL season, even though hers was cut short

“Having women athletes to look up to is different than an actual league to want to play in. So I think being able to sign in that league, it was a feeling of also helping to grow the game itself.”

Knutson moved to Montclair, New Jersey — where the Riveters are based — on Oct. 1, and the team practiced a few times a week while being regularly tested for COVID-19 before going to Lake Placid ahead of the season’s Jan. 23 start.

Once there, the NWHL’s six teams were split into two hotels, each occupying their own floor in hopes of minimizing any potential spread of the virus. Regular testing continued, and Knutson said she spent nearly all of her time either at the rink or the hotel.

“The days went by pretty fast because, with hockey, you’re kind of exhausted so you take that alone time and just rest up,” she said.

The Riveters opened with a 3-0 win over the Toronto Six on Jan. 23 despite being outshot 40-19, and Knutson provided the decisive goal in the team’s 4-3 win over the Connecticut Whale the next day.

The Whale attempted to send a pass across the ice on their own end early in the third period, but Knutson intercepted it with no one in front of her but the goalie, whom she beat with a shot to the top left corner for her first goal with the Riveters.