Pro hockey: La Crosse Aquinas grad Theresa Knutson enjoyed NWHL season, even though hers was cut short

This year’s NWHL season was already supposed to be short amid the COVID-19 pandemic — with just five regular season games on the schedule for each team — but that didn’t make Jan. 28 any easier of a day for Theresa Knutson.
Knutson, an Aquinas High School graduate and former Onalaska co-op standout, signed in July to play with the Metropolitan Riveters, one of the league’s six teams that arrived in Lake Placid, New York, toward the end of January for a two-week season.
Her team started the condensed season strong by earning wins in its first two games before a narrow 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Whitecaps on Jan. 26.
“Our speed was there. We were going to have the legs to last the whole tournament,” Knutson said. “And I think that was something not every team had, was four strong lines that could compete.
“So we felt like long-term, we were going to just do really well, and we had that chemistry building.”
But just two days later, the Riveters had their season ended prematurely because of several COVID-19 cases within the organization.
“It was definitely super disappointing just because you want to play and you want to be a part of history and all that,” said Knutson while also noting the importance of taking the virus seriously. “... We had a very good team, and I think we had a good chance of winning it, so that part of it is always going to sting.”
The experience, though, was still an impactful one for Knutson — from working to grow the sport she loves and scoring a game-winning goal to learning lessons from veteran players — and it began about a year ago when she first connected with the Riveters.
After a stellar career at the University of Connecticut, Knutson played two seasons in Germany with EKU Mannheim and Kurpfalz of the Frauen-Bundesliga and totaled 73 goals, which got the organization’s attention.
Knutson said conversations with the Riveters began in late January or early February of last year, and there was a possibility the 5-foot-6 forward would join the team for the end of their season. But the pandemic hit and upended those plans.
Knutson was then faced with a decision: Play another season of hockey, or take a job in Aquinas’ athletic department.
She figured starting a new career during the pandemic might not be the smartest choice, plus she couldn’t pass on an opportunity to be a role model for younger girls looking to get into hockey, so she settled on playing more.
On July 24, the NWHL announced Knutson was signing with the Riveters.
“Playing in the highest league in America, it’s something that you work toward,” Knutson said. “And actually growing up, we didn’t have that to look up to. I remember always wanting to play in the NHL but not having a women’s league to look up to.
“Having women athletes to look up to is different than an actual league to want to play in. So I think being able to sign in that league, it was a feeling of also helping to grow the game itself.”
Knutson moved to Montclair, New Jersey — where the Riveters are based — on Oct. 1, and the team practiced a few times a week while being regularly tested for COVID-19 before going to Lake Placid ahead of the season’s Jan. 23 start.
Once there, the NWHL’s six teams were split into two hotels, each occupying their own floor in hopes of minimizing any potential spread of the virus. Regular testing continued, and Knutson said she spent nearly all of her time either at the rink or the hotel.
“The days went by pretty fast because, with hockey, you’re kind of exhausted so you take that alone time and just rest up,” she said.
The Riveters opened with a 3-0 win over the Toronto Six on Jan. 23 despite being outshot 40-19, and Knutson provided the decisive goal in the team’s 4-3 win over the Connecticut Whale the next day.
The Whale attempted to send a pass across the ice on their own end early in the third period, but Knutson intercepted it with no one in front of her but the goalie, whom she beat with a shot to the top left corner for her first goal with the Riveters.
“It was probably one of the most amazing feelings I’ve ever had,” Knutson said. “A little tear even rolled down my eye right when I scored.”
But just a few days later, the Riveters’ season was over, and the Whale opted out Feb. 1. The league then suspended the season on Wednesday, and it reportedly hopes to finish it at a later date.
Should it resume, it could be a boon for the sport. The postseason games, which were scheduled for Thursday and Friday, were supposed to be broadcast on NBC Sports Network after regular season games reportedly garnered 1.62 million views on Twitch.
“I think NBCSN would have had a lot of viewers, which would have been really awesome for the league,” Knutson said. “... I think the people there, their main priority is growing women’s hockey and growing just women’s sports in general, so I think there is a bright outlook for the league.”
Growing the sport is a priority for Knutson, too.
After leaving Lake Placid, Knutson heard from a contact who said she could join a team in Berlin as it finishes its season, so she quickly submitted her paperwork and made the trip back to Germany.
What comes after that, Knutson isn’t exactly sure — though she knows it will involve hockey. She’s considered continuing her playing career, though she can also envision herself coming back to Wisconsin and helping out on the high school scene.
“I see a lot of girls signing to play college hockey,” Knutson said. “And I just want to see people starting to just have girls hockey in Wisconsin be a pretty big deal.”
Regardless of what Knutson decides, she’s grateful she was able to play in the NWHL, even if it was short-lived.
“Hockey’s been my whole life. That’s who I am; I’m a hockey player,” Knutson said. “Being able to be a part of a league that is going to let other players maybe one day make a living off of this is pretty cool just because you’re growing what you love.
“And I think that’s pretty rewarding in itself.”