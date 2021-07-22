 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pro hockey: La Crosse Aquinas grad Theresa Knutson re-signs with Metropolitan Riveters
0 Comments

Pro hockey: La Crosse Aquinas grad Theresa Knutson re-signs with Metropolitan Riveters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Aquinas High School graduate and former Onalaska co-op standout Theresa Knutson has re-signed with the NWHL's Metropolitan Riveters, the team announced on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Knutson scored one goal — a game-winner — in three games as a rookie for the Riveters this past season, which was scheduled to have five regular season games before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the season.

Knutson then went to Berlin to join the Eisbären Juniors, who took second in the top German women's hockey league. Knutson had two goals, including the game-winner, in the semifinals of the end-of-season tournament.

Before signing with the Riveters in July 2020, Knutson played two seasons in Germany with EKU Mannheim and Kurpfalz of the Frauen-Bundesliga and totaled 73 goals.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How far could the Dallas Cowboys go this year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News