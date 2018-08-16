GREEN BAY — Tramon Williams’ fountain-of-youth return to the Green Bay Packers has amazed coaches and teammates alike throughout training camp. His first game snap back in green and gold was amazing, too.
On the first play from scrimmage of the Packers second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night, Williams read rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph’s locked-in eyes, jumped in front of a pass intended for Darrius Heyward-Bey and intercepted it, returning it 25 yards for a touchdown for the first points of the game. It was the first preseason snap for the 35-year-old Williams, who did not dress for last week’s preseason-opening victory over Tennessee
“I mean, it’s amazing,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said last week when asked about Williams still playing a grueling position at such a high level at age 35. “That’s a tribute to him, to how he’s taken care of his body. He’s the ultimate professional. He’s very aware of what he puts into his body and his workout regimen. It’s not by accident that he’s been able to play as long as he has.”
Pettine, who coached Williams in Cleveland in 2015 when Pettine was the Browns head coach, said he didn’t necessarily envision Williams being able to play into his late-30s as he is.
“No, because it’s rare that you see a corner play for as long as he’s played,” Pettine said of Williams, who played last season with the Arizona Cardinals before signing with Green Bay — where he’d spent 2007 through 2014 — as a free agent. “Just watching film from last year, I got to see the Cardinal film a bunch, it was like, ‘Wow he’s still playing at a high level.’”
The interception was that kind of “Wow” moment, even as it came against a rookie who telegraphed the play. Heyward-Bey was running a simple out route to the left sideline, and Williams read it perfectly and caught Rudolph’s throw as if he was the intended receiver, not Heyward-Bey.
Rudolph, a third-round pick from Oklahoma State, started in place of Ben Roethlisberger, who underwent concussion testing earlier in the week and did not play, despite doctors determining he had not sustained a concussion.
Rookie cornerback Josh Jackson, a second-round pick from Iowa, and one of the team’s youngest players at 22 years old, then did his best Williams imitation on the first pass of the second half, picking off Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs’ pass on an out route to Damoun Patterson and returned it 22 yards for a pick-6 and a 41-14 Packers lead.
McCRAY INJURED: Just a few days after coach Mike McCarthy stopped just short of officially naming Justin McCray as the team’s opening-day starter at right guard, McCray limped off the field with what the team said was a right calf injury.
McCray was out in front of a screen pass to Jamaal Williams and dove to cut-block Steelers linebacker Jon Bostic. He got up limping and went back down to the turf, where he was attended to by the medical staff before limping off the field under his own power. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and left tackle David Bakhtiari were the first two players to greet him as he came off.
With McCray out, Lucas Patrick (who started at left guard while regular starter Lane Taylor rested his ankle) moved to right guard, Byron Bell (who started at right tackle) moved to left guard, and Jason Spriggs came off the bench to play right tackle.
Three plays after McCray’s injury, Williams left the game with what the team said was a right ankle injury. He also did not return.
TAKING THE NIGHT OFF: While Rodgers, Bakhtiari and tight end Jimmy Graham made their preseason debuts, the Packers still held Taylor and right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee/rest) out of the game. Wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) made his preseason debut but did not catch a pass.
Also sitting out Thursday night were defensive end Mike Daniels (quadriceps); cornerback Kevin King (shoulder); wide receiver/kick returner Trevor Davis (hamstring); running backs Aaron Jones (hamstring) and Devante Mays (hamstring); and safety Jermaine Whitehead (back).
Outside linebacker Nick Perry (ankle) remains on the physically unable to perform list, although he said during the week that he is getting close to returning to action.
First-round pick Jaire Alexander made his preseason debut and started the game in the slot as the Packers opened in their nickel defense on Tramon Williams’ interception.
EXTRA POINTS: Reggie Gilbert, who moved ahead of Kyler Fackrell in practice during the week and was working as the No. 2 outside linebacker opposite Clay Matthews with Perry still out, continued his strong summer with 2.5 sacks in the first half Thursday night. … Backup quarterback Brett Hundley, who came on in relief of Rodgers after one series, finished his night having completed 6 of 9 passes for 77 yards (93.3 rating). … Quinten Rollins, who fumbled on a punt last week, had a nifty, elusive 18-yard punt return. … Ty Montgomery lined up as the No. 1 kickoff returner with Davis still out, and Montgomery promptly fumbled on his first return. … Rookie punter JK Scott’s first punt of the night was poor. While it had 4.72 seconds of hang time, it traveled just 29 yards before going out of bounds into the Packers’ bench area. His second was much better, a 46-yarder with 4.81 seconds of hang time.
