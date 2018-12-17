MILWAUKEE — The difference was seeing their eyes.
When watching an Ultimate Fighting Championship event on TV, the camera angles that point down from certain corners of the octagon cage make it difficult to see the fighters’ eyes. What they’re looking at, how they’re looking at it, and the emotions that come from their eyes aren’t readily digestible from the couch or barstool.
But sitting about 5 yards from the cage in the first row of media seats, as I did for Saturday’s UFC on Fox: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2, I could see it all. And the thing that stood out most wasn’t the loud cheers from a solid Wisconsin crowd, or whirlwind of being in the same building/rooms with MMA royalty — it was the changes in fighters’ eyes as their bouts progressed that stuck with me.
I’ll explain that further in a bit, but the UFC’s first stop in Wisconsin since 2013 has to be considered a success. The announced attendance was 9,010 people at the new Fiserv Forum, and the live gate was more than $600,000. The event — the UFC’s last on a TV deal with Fox before moving to ESPN — drew the promotion’s highest viewership on the network in two years, according to Nielsen ratings.
The crowd nearly filled the lower bowl of the arena, and those in one section of the floor seats were able to get autographs and take pictures with Wisconsin native and UFC fighter Ben Askren, as well as CM Punk, the WWE star-turned-fighter who trains in Milwaukee. It also roared when former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, a Milwaukee native, walked to his cage-side seats during a break in the action.
Fans got to see a fight card that was top-to-bottom good, and co-main and main events that exceeded their high expectations. In fact, co-main event winner Edson Barbosa — who scored a knockout against up-and-comer Dan Hooker after a barrage of kicks and haymaker punches landed in the second and third rounds — said the Milwaukee crowd was a significant factor in his win.
“It gives me more energy,” the Brazilian lightweight said. “Every time I kicked him and (the crowd) went, ‘Ahh!’ I thought, ‘I gotcha, let’s go again, let’s go again.’ It’s good energy. The guys outside the cage have no idea how important that is.
“I’m very happy to fight here in Milwaukee and I hope the UFC gives me the chance to come back here.”
However, the crowd didn’t get to see its hometown fighters have much success. Five fighters either born or trained in Milwaukee fought Saturday, and they went 1-4. The win was a low-action, three-round, split decision that could have gone either way for Zak Ottow, but the losses were a bit more bruising.
The worst of it was handed to Sergio Pettis, Anthony’s younger brother and the recipient of the largest cheers of the night, who moved up in weight class and was clearly overmatched by the larger, stronger Rob Font.
From a cage-side seat, it’s interesting to note what you can and can’t see, and the energy of the arena. The spotlights on the ring essentially black out the crowd past the fifth or sixth row, but you can hear amplified sounds inside the cage from the microphone suspended above it. The UFC has strict rules for the media area that boil down to allowing reaction to the fights themselves. “No cheering in the press box” becomes much more difficult when that close and the action more visceral than a 3-pointer or a play-action pass.
When Barbosa landed a brutal spinning back kick to Hooker’s midsection in the third, it sent Hooker stumbling to the cage and his eyes winced. The waves of cheers rolled down onto the ring and the buzz of the arena was palpable. Hooker was still wincing, hunched forward as he circled in front of Barbosa, clearly debating in his mind his fighter’s pride and just how much more punishment he could take.
One more uppercut, landed in almost the exact spot as the kick minutes before, finally dropped Hooker and ended the match. Throughout it, Barbosa’s eyes would widen when he felt a strike land, and narrow as he probed for where he could throw the next one.
Eyes told the story of the main event as well, with Kevin Lee’s eyes going from dagger-like focus before the fight to downright confusion in the fourth and fifth rounds. Lee simply didn’t know what to do with Al Iaquinta, who used his savvy on his feet to land big shots with his right hand, and spectacular submission defense when Lee secured body triangles.
In the closing seconds, the underdog Iaquinta yelled in Lee’s face with frustration in his eyes, and he said afterward he was tired of people doubting him, including Lee. He’d won the match, especially the last two rounds, and re-entered himself in the championship picture at 155 pounds.
All Lee could do look back blankly.
