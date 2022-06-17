Former Holmen, UW-L baseball players on the rise in minor leagues

Two former Holmen High School baseball players are making waves this season in minor league baseball while a former UW-La Crosse pitcher is leading the way in Triple-A

Former UW-La Crosse Eagles pitcher Caleb Boushley and former Holmen outfielder Taylor Kohlwey are both playing for Triple-A affiliate teams while 2013 La Crosse Tribune Player of the Year Jeren Kendall is just a level below them in Double-A.

Boushley is pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers Triple-A affiliate, the Nashville Sounds. In 12 starts, Boushley has a 7-2 record with an ERA of 3.20. His seven wins are second most among International League pitchers and his ERA ranks fifth-best in the league.

Boushley will pitch Friday for the Sounds in a road game against the Memphis Redbirds. The Sounds are currently in first in the West Division by 0.5 games over the Columbus Clippers and Redbirds.

Kohlwey — a former La Crosse Tribune and Mississippi Valley Conference Player of the Year — has appeared in 48 games for the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. After a call-up to El Paso last summer and a spring training invite from the Padres this year, Kohlwey has a .330 batting average with 30 RBIs so far in 2022.

The Chihuahuas are second in the Pacific Coast League East Division, 2.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Kendall — the son for former Phillies minor leaguer Jeremy Kendall —has started 30 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers Double-A affiliate, the Tulsa Drillers. The 2017 first round pick has a batting average of .194 and an on-base percentage of .272. Despite his struggles, the Drillers sit first in the standings of the Texas League North Division standings. Tulsa leads the Wichita Wind Surge by half-a-game entering their meeting Friday night.

