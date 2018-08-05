RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — Jeren Kendall was stuck in no-man’s land.
The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes center fielder slapped a third-inning single to right field in the third inning of Tuesday’s 19-6 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm at LoanMart Field.
Kendall’s teammate, Connor Wong, went from first to third on the hit and Kendall thought the throw from the outfield was going home. He was wrong as the throw went to second, catching Kendall in a pickle.
But the 22-year-old Holmen native used some nifty footwork and a little body contortion to avoid the tag and wound up on second.
“I was going for two right away, so when he cut it off, I was a little surprised,” Kendall said. “I just kind of stepped backwards. I told the outfielder who ran in for the pickle, I should have played football instead. That was a good little move and I got around it. It was nice the umpire saw it as it is and called me safe.”
Kendall later scored on Jared Walker’s three-run homer and is having a blast playing for the Quakes, who own the best record in the California League.
“We’re having a lot of fun,” said Kendall of his first season with the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. “The first half was a little different. We kind of struggled and had to win our way to secure a playoff spot, and then the second half, we’ve just been taking off. It feels pretty good.”
Kendall is hitting just .221 this season, a far cry from his explosive debut in rookie ball. Kendall hit .455 with the Ogden Raptors, but slipped to .221 when promoted to the Dodgers’ short-season Class A team, the Great Lakes Loons.
“The first thing he was able to do was go into our outfield and be able to command our outfield,” Quakes manager Drew Saylor said of Kendall, who is Rancho Cucamonga’s starting center fielder. “His leadership and his presence there has been very notable and he’s been able to improve little by little there.
“Offensively, the one thing you’re seeing him do consistently more now is putting the bat on the ball. He’s able to stay behind balls more than he was at the beginning part of the year. Really, it’s a tremendous jump, to go from college baseball at Vanderbilt, go to the short season, play a little bit and then come here in a league that has eight teams total. Guys get to know you. They get to know all your little idiosyncrasies and areas they can get strikes on you and they adapt and they adjust.
“That’s one of the things that’s great about this league is you have to adjust and you’re seeing him being able to put together some more consistent at-bats.”
Kendall remains confident he’ll turn things around as he fully adjusts to life in the California League.
“I’ve been (with the Quakes) for a full year. I’m starting to get used to the playing style here,” Kendall said. “I’m not saying the playing style on the field, just coming here every day at the same time, doing the same thing.
“Everybody knows it, everybody’s gone through it. Once you start getting into a little bit of a slump, the days kind of catch up on you. We don’t have any time to relax and regain your focus like you do at school when you’re playing three games on the weekend and you’ve got a couple days off.
“But last year, I just jumped right into it, didn’t really think much of it and then, coming here out of spring training feeling really good. But, like I said, the days kind of catch up on you, but things are going a little bit better.”
Kendall had a pair of hits in Tuesday’s win over the Storm and acknowledged he may be thinking too much with the Quakes.
“As a good baseball player, you’re always trying to make adjustments,” he said. “I’m just trying to find that right adjustment.”
Kendall was the Wisconsin state player of the year in both 2013 and 2014 while playing at Holmen High School. He was a 30th-round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox but remained committed to play collegiately at Vanderbilt. Kendall’s freshman year ended with the Commodores reaching the College World Series for the second straight season. They were unable to defend the national championship they won in 2014, but Kendall was selected as a freshman All-American.
He then was a third-team All-American as a sophomore and All-SEC first-team player as a junior before the Dodgers selected him 23rd overall in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
“It worked out perfectly,” Kendall said. “I love it.”
As he continues to find the groove he had in rookie ball, Kendall leans on the baseball advice he’s always received from his father, Jeremey — who reached Double A with the Philadelphia Phillies.
“He’s always told me just to go out and have fun,” Kendall said. “At the end of the day, whether you’re playing well or not, when this stuff is over, you’re going to miss it. You don’t want to look back on this experience and miss what it really is. It’s a game.
“You’ve got to be really patient with his game. Like I said before, finding the right adjustment, the results aren’t going to be immediate. For me, it’s just enjoy the time you have out here. I have a lot of friends who are just working right now and, as much as coming out here and going 0-for-4 or 0-for-5, I think it’s a lot better than working behind a desk.
“I don’t take anything for granted.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.