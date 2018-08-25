GREEN BAY — Kirk Ferentz isn’t the least bit surprised by what Josh Jackson has done this preseason. The University of Iowa football coach is done underestimating the kid who came to the Hawkeyes as a wide receiver, redshirted and spent the better part of two years on the bench.
From the start, Ferentz saw Jackson’s raw talent, his athleticism — of course. But he also understood why some teams might’ve been a bit leery of Jackson entering the NFL Draft last spring, and why Jackson lasted until the second round, where the Green Bay Packers snapped him up with the 45th overall pick — despite having taken another cornerback (Louisville’s Jaire Alexander) in the first round.
Ferentz freely admits that he didn’t expect Jackson to have the kind of junior season he did — an NCAA-best eight interceptions and 26 pass break-ups, earning him first-team All-America honors — after sitting behind future NFL cornerbacks Greg Mabin and Desmond King, so Ferentz isn’t about to limit his expectations for Jackson in the NFL.
“He’d only started one game going into last year,” Ferentz said. “My first memory of him, the first time I thought, ‘Hey this guy might be something here,’ was in 2015, when he was playing in our nickel defense (as a redshirt freshman). He made a really good play on the sideline against Iowa State’s best player, and that was the first time I remember seeing him compete like you hope a guy will.
“He always had good talent, good ability, a good skill set. He did a nice job on special teams (early in his career), and we saw him keep getting better in 2016 — he probably would have played very well, if he would have played. But the facts are, he didn’t play very much until this past year. I don’t think any of us envisioned him being a consensus All-American player. He just kept playing better and better as the season went on.”
That’s exactly what’s happened so far in training camp.
Forget about Jackson’s 22-yard interception for a touchdown against Pittsburgh, and the 38-yard pick-6 interception at Oakland that was wiped out Friday night by an unrelated defensive holding penalty on the other side of the field. As University of Wisconsin fans who saw Jackson return a pair of interceptions for touchdowns at Camp Randall last fall to account for the Hawkeyes’ only points in a loss to the Badgers — or Ohio State fans who saw Jackson intercept three passes in the Hawkeyes’ upset of the Buckeyes — Jackson’s playmaking knack wasn’t a question.
What was an issue was whether Jackson would break his habit of grabbing receivers too much with his hands. But gradually, as Jackson has improved his technique — and gained confidence — he’s done it less and less.
“That’s one thing that we’ve worked on,” said Packers defensive passing game coordinator Joe Whitt, who was promoted from cornerbacks coach this offseason and has worked extensively with Jackson since his arrival. “He did a lot of that at Iowa — at the top of breaks, grabbing. He doesn’t need to grab. He has good technique when he uses it. He was grabbing when he wasn’t in trouble. He’s done a nice job of working through that.
“He has great eyes, he can see the flash of the ball, and it’s given him the ability to make some plays. I (also) think his press technique has really improved. I knew he was going to play well off, and he’s played well inside. I’m just pleased with what he’s done. Now, he has to take it to the next level."
Among those who’ve seen Jackson’s improvement is Packers No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams, who during one practice was demonstrative in his frustration with Jackson grabbing him.
“Josh is doing really good. He’s a guy I’ve seen coming along since Day 1,” Adams said. “His urgency, his attention to detail is big, and I feel like that’s something they look for a lot around here. So he continues doing that, the grabbing will (disappear).”
Added veteran cornerback Tramon Williams, who has served as Jackson’s mentor throughout camp: “I think he’s been really good Day 1 — both guys, him and Jaire. Both guys have been really, really good for us. Josh, he’s one of those guys, he’s not very talkative at all. He just listens, and you can see, whatever you tell him, he’s trying to put it to test on the field.”
Ask Jackson about what he’s done so far, and his answer predictably downplays what he’s done. (“It’s still preseason. Got to do it in the regular season,” he said. “That’s when it really counts. But it’s good. Anytime you go out and compete and make plays, that’s what I enjoy.”)
But ask Ferentz, and the reply comes with a prediction: Jackson will only get better — just as he did at Iowa.
“I volunteered this to the people who asked me about him (entering the draft): ‘The scariest thing about him is how little he played, but the best thing about him is how little he played.’ His upside, to me, that’s where his value is,” Ferentz said. “His best football is obviously in front of him."
