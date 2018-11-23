For the first time this season, the La Crosse Showtime semi-professional men’s basketball team won’t have to get on a bus early in the morning and travel hundreds of miles to play a game.
On Saturday, it’ll get to play at the La Crosse Center for a 7 p.m. ABA contest against the Kentucky Enforcers.
Even though the Showtime (1-2) don’t have to go on the road this weekend, players go through a detailed pregame regiment to get ready to play at night.
Players show up for a mid-morning workout that includes a shootaround, meet with a chiropractor, go through a yoga session and then a strength-and-conditioning session. Then, it’s stretching and getting some last-minute shots up before the first whistle blows.
“We feel good about playing in our home court,” Showtime owner and coach Scott Pooler said. “We’re excited about playing at home. The preparation for the guys is a lot less. It takes a load off of them going anywhere.”
Former West Salem High School standout Michael Southall will not play in Saturday’s game due to an ongoing ankle injury. Pooler would not elaborate on a return date for Southall.
Desmond Reed, the Showtime’s newest 6-foot-8 big man, has played in two of the three road games and has averaged 13 points.
The two leading scorers for the Showtime are Steven McAfee Jr. with 28.5 ppg and Blair-Taylor grad Dalton Soto with 26 points in one game.
“They’re really starting to come together as a group out there,” Pooler said. “Once they do, they’re going to be dangerous. That’s without (Southall) being out there. When we throw him in the mix, that’s going to make it double dangerous.”
Saturday’s game will be the first of 10 home games for the Showtime in their second season.
