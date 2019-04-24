Try 3 months for $3
Celtics Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo drives against Boston's Al Horford during the first half of the Bucks' 98-97 win over the Celtics on Feb. 21, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Bucks will host the Celtics in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series Sunday at noon at the Fiserv Forum. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Milwaukee Bucks tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that their second-round NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics will begin with a game at noon on Sunday.

The Bucks will host the Celtics at the Fiserv Forum as the seven-game series begins. Both teams enter the series after sweeping first-round opponents, and Boston eliminated Milwaukee in the first round of the playoffs last season.

The Bucks beat the Celtics twice in three games during the regular season, and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 31 points and 10.7 rebounds during those games. Boston's Kyrie Irving averaged a team-high 21.7 ppg in those three games.

The Bucks won their first playoff series in 18 years by finishing a sweep of Detroit on Monday, while Boston completed a four-game sweep of Indiana on Sunday.

