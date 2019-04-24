The Milwaukee Bucks tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that their second-round NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics will begin with a game at noon on Sunday.
The Bucks will host the Celtics at the Fiserv Forum as the seven-game series begins. Both teams enter the series after sweeping first-round opponents, and Boston eliminated Milwaukee in the first round of the playoffs last season.
The Bucks beat the Celtics twice in three games during the regular season, and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 31 points and 10.7 rebounds during those games. Boston's Kyrie Irving averaged a team-high 21.7 ppg in those three games.
The Bucks won their first playoff series in 18 years by finishing a sweep of Detroit on Monday, while Boston completed a four-game sweep of Indiana on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.