Holmen High School graduate Jeren Kendall just put together arguably one of the best weeks of his minor-league baseball career.
He was awarded the California League player of the week for Aug. 12-18 after going 10-for-21 with three homers, a triple, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and seven walks drawn for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.
Kendall, who was the No. 23 pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 MLB Draft, had homers in three straight games in a series against Modesto. He tallied 16 total bases and eight RBI in those contests to start his week. He finished it with two hits, two runs and two RBI against Visalia.
Kendall’s hitting .213 this season with a .467 slugging percentage and .788 OPS.
