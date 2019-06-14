This season in Minor League Baseball has been a frustrating one for Jeren Kendall.
The Holmen High School graduate and Vanderbilt alum has had to battle back from concussions that sidelined him for more than a month between mid-April and late May, and has hit rough patches at the plate as he recovers from those setbacks.
But this week showed that Kendall appears to be getting back to the form he showed as a Commodore. Playing in his second season with the Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Kendall went 2-for-4 with a triple and a home run on Monday, and 2-for-5 with a homer on Tuesday as part of a five-game series against the Inland Empire 66ers. His Tuesday homer was the deciding run in a 7-5 win for the Quakes.
Kendall’s batting average isn’t where he’d like it to be, sitting at .208, but it is up from a low of .164 on May 29. He’s doing his part getting on base, though, with 21 walks drawn in 30 games and a .336 on-base percentage.
Kendall is still high in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ prospect rankings for his athleticism and work as an outfielder, so the call to a higher level is still very much in play.
TAYLOR KOHLWEY
Another Holmen graduate having success this season, Kohlwey was promoted in the San Diego Padres’ Class AA affiliate in Amarillo, Texas in early May. He’s had an adjustment period since moving up, but he’s been a steady force for the Sod Poodles.
Kohlwey has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, and has a .281 batting average. He’s had a single and an RBI on Wednesday and Thursday for Amarillo (31-33).
He’s been solid with both runners in scoring position (.313) and as a table-setter out of the No. 9 hole (.324). He’s been his best at home, batting .367 in nine games and driving in five runs.
CALEB BOUSHLEY
The UW-La Crosse graduate and pitcher has done well this season for the Lake Elsinore Storm, a Class A Advanced team in the San Diego Padres organization.
A former ace starter and WIAC pitcher of the year for the Eagles, Boushley has been primarily a reliever in his minor-league career, but has started in three of his last four appearances. His start on Thursday wasn’t stellar, as he allowed four runs in four innings, but he did tie a season-high with seven strikeouts.
Boushley pitched six scoreless innings of relief on June 7 to earn his third win of the year, and allowed one run in six innings in a no-decision in his May 26 start. He was hit hard in a start on June 1, allowing 10 hits in 2⅔ innings, but his ERA sits at 2.93 and he’s allowing a .258 batting average. He has eight walks and 49 strikeouts in 46 innings this season.
MITCH GHELFI
The Central graduate and UW-Milwaukee product found his way back into baseball this season after last season ended early when he was waived from the AA Mobile BayBears.
He caught on with the St. Lucie Mets, a Class A Advanced affiliate of the New York Mets, and the backstop has 21 hits in 32 games. He’s started 24 games behind the plate and has a .991 fielding percentage. He’s cut down 13 of the 24 runners who have attempted to steal a base on him.
