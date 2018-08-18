SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — When the referee called off the match due to his opponent’s tap out, Lloyd “Albie” McKinney said he felt something that might have seemed strange in that situation.
Calm.
But as he stood up, hearing cheers from the nearly 3,300 fans packed into Sanford Pentagon for Bellator 204 on Friday, that calm was flooded by a rush of emotions. McKinney’s third-round submission victory via arm-triangle choke over Robiel Tesfadelt affirmed what he believed: He’s one of the top flyweight (125 pounds) mixed martial artists going right now.
“Everything felt right. I knew I belonged there,” McKinney said Saturday as he made the trek back to the Coulee Region. “I believed in myself. I knew I was capable of performing on that platform.”
McKinney, a former NCAA Division III national runner-up and All-American wrestler for UW-La Crosse, has been fighting MMA for 11 years, but Friday night was the biggest fight of his career. It was his first bout under the Bellator banner, and it was televised on the Paramount Network.
The win moved him to 13-5 in his career, and he extended his winning streak at 125 pounds to seven.
He found himself on his back in the first round, however, and needed to defend. McKinney tried to trap an arm for a submission in the closing seconds of the round, but didn’t secure it. The round was made even more difficult by the fact it was contested almost entirely on Tesfadelt’s side of the cage.
“I love my corner, ‘cause they’re completely honest with me. I came back (between the first and second rounds) and they said he probably won that one,” McKinney said. “My coach, Nick Ammerman, told me to just not fight on that side of the cage again, because his corner was giving him instructions the whole time.
“That was the biggest adjustment in the fight.”
McKinney was the aggressor in the second round, securing a takedown and holding control on the ground for nearly four minutes. He said he was confident he won that round and was just catching his wind while Tesfadelt was starting to fade.
Another McKinney takedown in the third round was followed by damaging elbows to the body, and one to the head as Tesfadelt scrambled to get back to his feet. McKinney took his back and landed a series of knees to Tesfadelt’s legs before pulling him back to the ground and into half-guard.
From there, McKinney locked up the arm-triangle choke. It’s a maneuver he almost won his April fight against Marc Tong Van in La Crescent, but he wasn’t able to finish. This time, he cinched it in and forced Tesfadelt to tap out.
McKinney said he didn’t talk about future fights with any Bellator representatives, but the ones he spoke to gave him encouraging words. He had about 40 family members and friends in attendance he was able to celebrate with afterward.
“I think I made a good impression,” he said. “That close to the fight, I didn’t want to talk business, but I got those nods of approval like they were happy with my performance.”
