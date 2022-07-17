MLB Draft: Twins select Tomah's Prielipp 48th overall

TOMAH — Connor Prielipp will not have to venture far from Tomah to find his home in the MLB.

The Tomah High School graduate and left handed pitcher was selected 48th overall by the Minnesota Twins in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Prielipp was a two-time All-Tribune Player of the Year for the Timberwolves and was previously selected in the 37th round by the Boston Red Sox after his senior year in 2019.

Rather than going pro, Prielipp opted to head to the University of Alabama. In the two seasons at Alabama that followed, Prielipp pitched to the tune of a 0.96 ERA over seven starts and 28 innings.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2021, Prielipp rehabbed in time to participate in the 2022 MLB Combine in San Diego on June 17 where he recorded an average fastball speed of 93 miles per hour and the highest spin rate on a breaking ball of any other prospect at the combine.

It’s unknown where Prielipp will begin assignment when signed. The Twins affiliate teams are the St. Paul Saints in Triple-A, the Wichita Wind Surge in Double-A, the Cedar Rapids Kernels in High Single-A and the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels in Single-A.