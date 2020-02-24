NBA: Onalaska's Matt Thomas beats career high for Toronto Raptors

After playing a total of five minutes in the Toronto Raptors' two previous games, Matt Thomas was ready for a much bigger role when it presented itself on Sunday.

Thomas, an Onalaska High School graduate, scored a career-high 17 points while playing 15 minutes in a 127-81 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers.

Thomas made 5 of 7 attempts from the 3-point line and was 6-for-8 from the floor overall as Toronto's second-leading scorer. The Raptors, who won the NBA championship last season, are 42-15 and trail only the Milwaukee Bucks (48-8) in the Eastern Conference.

Thomas, who led the Hilltoppers to two WIAA Division 2 state tournaments and one state championship, has played in 26 games this season and is averaging 4.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists in a little more than 10 minutes per game. He is shooting 51.1 percent from the floor (45-for-88) and 50.8 percent from the 3-point line (31-for-61).

Thomas, who scored 2,054 points for Onalaska before a big career at Iowa State, missed 21 games with a broken finger but has had two of his biggest offensive games during Toronto's last five. He also scored 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting (3-for-4 on 3s) in a 119-118 win over Brooklyn on Feb. 8.

