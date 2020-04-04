NBA: Onalaska's Matt Thomas in uncharted waters with Raptors

“It was supposed to be one coach to one player ratio, and you would have a time slot to be there,” he said, “but it was decided that that was too high of a risk.”

Like anyone else during these times, Thomas is balancing working from home with other activities to get through the days of social distancing.

In addition to the three or four hours of training per day, he has been making the same phone calls and having the same video chats with with friends and family as most people are.

He said he also journals, meditates and tries his hand at some golf trick shots to keep busy when he isn’t catching up on television shows that interest him.

Thomas was optimistic about the return of the season when asked, but there have been rumblings since that the league is trying to work out a way to officially end it. He said he understands the position the league finds itself in with other professional events extending the initial temporary stoppages that were announced.

“I think so,” Thomas answered when asked if he thought the season would continue. “Selfishly, we’ve had a great season, and I’d like to get back on the court.

“But obviously, there are a lot more important things than basketball going on in the world, and I’ll understand whatever decision is made. I’m just trying to stay mentally and physically ready for whatever happens.”

