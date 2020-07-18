NBA: Onalaska's Matt Thomas talks social change, return of basketball

It’s about basketball and so much more.
Convened in Orlando and preparing for the continuation of a season that was disrupted in March, NBA players and coaches will try to establish some normalcy by continuing the regular season at the end of July.
Matt Thomas is thrilled to discuss the chance to do his job again.
He’s excited about the opportunity his Toronto Raptors have to win a second straight championship. He can’t wait to contribute the way he did as the team won 46 games, lost 18 and found itself trailing only the Milwaukee Bucks (53-12) in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Onalaska High School graduate has lived and breathed basketball for as long as he can remember, and having it taken away suddenly more than four months ago because of the emerging coronavirus pandemic was quite a blow.
But Thomas didn’t understand then how its importance would change by the time he was allowed to compete again.
A lot has happened since the Raptors beat the Utah Jazz on March 9, and Thomas has been paying close attention to all of it along the path that has led him to what he hopes is a three-month stay in the Gran Destino Tower at Disney’s Coronado Springs. And while basketball is still the reason Thomas is in Orlando, it’s merely part of the big picture.
“It was nice to hear that we were going to be able to get back out and play,” Thomas said during a phone interview last week, “especially with things like the virus and the social justice movement.
“I think it’s important that sports are coming back. Having the NBA back will give us a platform and cameras and all eyes on us, so to speak. In terms of the social justice movement, hopefully it gives everyone here an opportunity to start to make actionable change in our country.”
The league has shown an understanding of its role after demonstrations and protests gripped the country — and expanded to others, as well — after the death of George Floyd while he was being arrested by Minneapolis police officers.
It also gave players 29 approved options to use as social messages on jerseys this season. Not all players will use them, but Thomas will. Instead of his name, viewers will see “Black Lives Matter” above the No. 21 on the back of his Raptors jersey.
“There were other options that I thought were fitting, as well,” Thomas said of his choice in message. “I picked Black Lives Matter because I think it’s really important right now in the world for everyone to stand with the Black community and support the Black community, especially being someone who is white.
“That phrase means equality and justice, and that’s something that the Black community hasn’t been getting. It’s a small step for me to put that on my jersey, but making it visible is a small step of making that actionable change.”
It appears that Thomas will be allowed to make his statement with the way things have gone — so far — in terms of safety inside what has come to be known as the NBA’s “bubble.”
The Raptors are one of eight teams staying at the Gran Destino Tower. The Milwaukee Bucks are another. Each has its own floor and dining area, and players are to wear masks whenever they leave their rooms.
Players were initially confined to their own hotels, but Thomas said that would eventually change to allow players from each of the three hotels to mingle if desired.
The Raptors arrived in Orlando on July 9, and he said players had to record two negative coronavirus tests 24 hours apart before ending a room quarantine instituted upon arrival. Thomas spent his initial time attempting to personalize his hotel room.
“I’m trying to come up with everything I can to make it a little more homey,” he said. “I mean, I plan to be here for three months.”
Thomas, whose team also spent two weeks in Naples, Florida, prior to Orlando because of virus issues that accompanied getting in and out of Canada, is confident in the plan pieced together by the NBA. Daily testing and the rules in place, he believes, make the bubble a safe place for everyone involved with the restart.
“The protocols in place are strict but essential,” Thomas said. “I think the league has done a very good job of setting this up.
“I feel safe, 100%. I don’t know how there could be a safer place in the United States. I know Florida is a hotbed right now, but there shouldn’t be any outbreaks here with daily testing and everything in place. If we do have a positive test, that person is immediately quarantined for up to two weeks.”
There are some recreational options offered for players during time off from practice or other workouts. Thomas is an avid golfer and said he was able to get out on the courses around Naples while there. He said he looks forward to some socially distanced golfing at Disney when time permits, too.
“There are a lot of activities that the league has provided for us,” Thomas said. “A lot of guys are fishing whenever they can.”
While workouts in Naples were individual, teams have been allowed to practice as a unit once players cleared testing in Orlando, and that has allowed them to gauge where they are as the rest of the regular season approaches.
The time off has allowed injuries to heal and given every player plenty of rest. Most of the work in Orlando to this point has been getting back into playing shape.
“Granted, there might be some sloppiness the first couple of games back, but that’s expected with this long of a layoff,” Thomas said. “For our team, we are fully healthy, and we haven’t played a lot of games with a fully healthy roster this year.
“It’s good to have everyone ready to go, and I think we’re locked in.”
Sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
