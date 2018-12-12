INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Thaddeus Young had 25 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, and Myles Turner added 23 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to their fifth straight win — 113-97 over Milwaukee on Wednesday night.
Indiana seized control early, never trailed and pulled within a half-game of the Central Division-leading Bucks.
Eric Bledsoe scored 26 points and Malcolm Brogdon finished with 15 to lead Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a season-low 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dealt out seven assists after missing Monday’s game at Cleveland with a sore neck.
But even with the return of Milwaukee’s best player, the NBA’s highest-scoring team struggled against the No. 1-ranked scoring defense.
As a result, Indiana took control early and was never seriously challenged after retaking a double-digit lead early in the second quarter.
The Bucks came into the game with the league’s second-best record and as the top rebounding team — and they sure didn’t look like it.
Indiana scored the first six points and built a 22-9 lead less than five minutes into the game. When Milwaukee cut the deficit to 25-23 late in the first quarter, the Pacers answered with a 12-2 run.
Then, after taking a 58-43 halftime lead, the Pacers extended the margin to as much as 64-43 early in the third.
Milwaukee finally cut the deficit to 101-93 on Eric Bledsoe’s 19-foot jumper with 4:25 left in the game, but Turner hit his career-high-tying fourth 3 and Victor Oladipo made a 12-footer to give the Pacers a 106-93 cushion.
The Bucks couldn’t get closer than 11 the rest of the game.
Oladipo wound up with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists after missing the previous 11 games with a sore right knee.
TIP-INS: Bucks: Scored a season-low 43 points in the first half. Their previous low was 45. ... Antetokounmpo didn’t make a basket until scoring on a layup with 1:44 left in the first half. He was 4 of 7 from the field. ... After out-rebounding the Pacers 50-41 in their first meeting, Indiana dominated the glass 55-43. ... George Hill scored four points in the return to his hometown. ... The Bucks were 11 of 43 on 3s.
Pacers: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 points to extend his career-best streak of consecutive double-digit games to 19. ... Turner also had seven rebounds and four assists. ... Indiana has held the rebounding advantage in every game during their winning streak. ... Indiana is 7-1 at home against Eastern Conference teams this season and 12-3 overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.