Pro baseball: From fishing in Alaska to coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado Rockies hitting coordinator and Holmen resident Darin Everson breaks down his pro baseball career

HOLMEN — With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping people across the country at home, Darin Everson has jumped at opportunities to get outside. It’s a bonus to do that with his son, Jared, an Aquinas High School baseball junior.
The pair have made a point to keep Jared, a University of Minnesota commit, sharp with the WIAA suspending practices and games as schools throughout Wisconsin are closed. They’ll go to a local field when possible — being sure to follow social distancing guidelines — or make do in the backyard. Long toss. Fielding grounders and fly balls. Batting practice.
“We go through the whole gamut, man,” said Darin Everson, a Holmen resident since 2007. “When you’re stuck in all day and you’re able to get out, it’s fun to go and cover everything.”
It’s a similar sentiment Everson has heard from professional players as the Colorado Rockies minor league hitting coordinator, a position he’s held since 2017.
“The hitting coordinator job is a unique one,” said Everson, who oversees all of the hitting coaches and batters in Colorado’s minor league system. “It’s fun because you’re able to impact or feel like you’re impacting a lot of players throughout the organization and trying to help them reach their goals.
“That’s why we do it. That’s why I do it.”
Everson has taken on a variety of roles in his nearly 20 years in professional baseball, including a scout for the Baltimore Orioles and manager and hitting coach in the Rockies and Miami Marlins — they were the Florida Marlins at the time — minor league systems.
Coaching always seemed like a possible career path for Everson. His father, Jim, coached his high school baseball team, and Everson values education — he taught for seven years at Oregon High School (Wis.). Everson’s playing career further cemented his desire to become a coach.
Everson was a four-sport athlete at Ada High School (Minn.), including a standout quarterback and linebacker in football and catcher in baseball. He went to Valley City State University (N.D.) — one of the few schools that recruited him as a quarterback — for a year and played both sports, though baseball had his heart.
“One of the biggest changes that happened for me, that really got me driven down this path, was I loved the football side of Valley City. The baseball side was just OK,” Everson said. “I found a path to get out to junior college out in California (to play baseball).”
That junior college was Butte College in Oroville, California, which is about an hour and 20 minutes north of Sacramento. With weather more forgiving for baseball than in the Midwest, teams played upward of 70 games in the fall and 50 in the spring.
“You either figured out that you loved it and dove into stuff, or you’re like, ‘Man, this is crazy,’” Everson said. “It was more games than I played probably the last two years combined.”
Everson loved it but transferred to Mayville State University (N.D.) to be closer to home for his final two years of college. He earned All-American honors his junior and senior years but went undrafted. Everson then played for a season in the Frontier League before the Montreal Expos picked him in 1994 up to play in their minor league system.
“It is a hard deal being an undrafted free agent in any level,” Everson said. “But I was determined to play professional baseball and was able to make that happen and then grow it into a seven-year career, which then grew into just the love of the game.”
Everson also played in the Boston Red Sox’s minor league system and retired after the 1999 season. He began his coaching journey shortly after, perhaps the most crucial year coming in 2002.
At the time, Everson was teaching at Oregon High School — where he also coached baseball and girls basketball — in addition to being a scout for the Orioles. He applied to be the hitting coach for the Wisconsin Woodchucks, who play in the Northwoods League, and was hired by Steve Foster, the team’s manager.
“Those two, three, four years were like grind years,” Everson said. “There were like three or four jobs going on at once.”
But the connection with Foster paid off four years later. Foster, who is currently the Rockies’ pitching coach, was the pitching coach for the Marlins’ Low-A affiliate and let Everson know about a hitting coach opening for the Marlins’ High-A affiliate. Everson pursued the job and was hired, kickstarting his path to Colorado’s hitting coordinator.
“The relationship I have with Steve is off the charts,” Everson said. “What a great person, and (he’s) been a great influence for me as well. It’s great to be connected with people throughout your career as you move forward, and he’s one of those guys that has been great.”
Everson’s career has provided a number of unique experiences in addition to those relationships. In 2003, he was the hitting coach for the Peninsula Oilers in Kenai, Alaska, where the team would fish through the night after games, taking advantage of nearly 23 hours of daylight at the height of summer.
“I always tell people about Alaska. It’s someplace you have to go one time in your life because it’s the most beautiful place in the world,” Everson said. “I mean, you’d take pictures with a cardboard camera, and it looks like you’re a professional artist. It’s unbelievable.”
When Everson was the manager of the Hartford Yard Goats — the Rockies’ AA affiliate in Hartford, Connecticut — in 2016, he homeschooled Jared, who traveled with the team that season. And as Colorado’s hitting coordinator, he’s constantly flying to meet with the Rockies’ minor league teams across the country and in the Dominican Republic.
But Everson and the rest of the Rockies’ organization have done little traveling since MLB postponed opening day and canceled the rest of spring camps back in mid-March. Everson said teams were about halfway through their minor league camps when the sports world started to shutter on March 12. Two days later, training complexes were nearly empty.
“Flying back was one of the most nervous flights I’ve ever been on,” Everson said. “I’ve never cleaned so many things with hand sanitizer and wipes before. … That was like, ‘Just get me on the plane, let me sit in my little corner window seat, let me get out and get to the next plane and just get home.’”
As players wait for baseball to return, Everson said most are able to work out about three times a week and correspond with coaches via videos and journals. Some have home gyms and batting cages at their disposal, while others have to get more creative — using anything from makeshift nets to swimming pools.
“We have a guy that has a pitching machine, as a catcher, who does his receiving drills and the ball is literally traveling over the pool to get caught on the other side of the pool,” Everson said with a laugh. “... He’s getting the high velocity work and different receiving things that go on. I was a catcher myself, so for stuff like that, that’s pretty cool.”
Everson isn’t sure when baseball will return, but like many across the country, he hopes it’s soon.
“Obviously, it’s tough being at the house, but it’s one of those things that is going to help us nationally with (flattening the curve), to get this virus to start to slow down a little bit because nothing is going to happen until this sucker slows down, for sure,” Everson said. “... We’re just hoping that people are taking it seriously and staying in and listening to the government, the states and that type of stuff that are telling people to take it easy.”
