Pro baseball: From fishing in Alaska to coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic, Holmen's Darin Everson tells his tale

But Everson and the rest of the Rockies’ organization have done little traveling since MLB postponed opening day and canceled the rest of spring camps back in mid-March. Everson said teams were about halfway through their minor league camps when the sports world started to shutter on March 12. Two days later, training complexes were nearly empty.

“Flying back was one of the most nervous flights I’ve ever been on,” Everson said. “I’ve never cleaned so many things with hand sanitizer and wipes before. … That was like, ‘Just get me on the plane, let me sit in my little corner window seat, let me get out and get to the next plane and just get home.’”

As players wait for baseball to return, Everson said most are able to work out about three times a week and correspond with coaches via videos and journals. Some have home gyms and batting cages at their disposal, while others have to get more creative — using anything from makeshift nets to swimming pools.

“We have a guy that has a pitching machine, as a catcher, who does his receiving drills and the ball is literally traveling over the pool to get caught on the other side of the pool,” Everson said with a laugh. “... He’s getting the high velocity work and different receiving things that go on. I was a catcher myself, so for stuff like that, that’s pretty cool.”