Pro baseball: When — or if — baseball returns, La Crosse Aquinas grad Rudy Rott will be ready

Rott, who was drafted by Philadelphia in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB Draft, is coming off an up-and-down year with the Williamsport Crosscutters, the Phillies’ Class A short season team.

The left-handed hitter struggled for the first time in his career at the plate early in the year but found his groove late before finishing the season with a .233 batting average in 159 at-bats. One of the most important lessons Rott learned, he said, was to be proactive about seeking out help.

“I was super fortunate in high school. (Aquinas coach Scott Bagniefski) and my dad were always there. We were always working together,” Rott said. “In college, same thing, my dad was around a lot. I was talking to him regularly. He saw a lot of my games. So when I got off a little bit, I was able to go to these people to help me.

“Whereas, now at this level, it’s on me to figure it out.”

That, of course, isn’t to say Rott didn’t get help from his coaches in Williamsport. He mentioned manager Pat Borders, a former World Series MVP, as one who offered advice to younger players.