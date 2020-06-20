Pro baseball: When — or if — baseball returns, La Crosse Aquinas grad Rudy Rott will be ready

Rudy Rott had all of a week at the Philadelphia Phillies’ spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida, before COVID-19 halted professional baseball.
Physicals on March 9, a Monday. Live at-bats on Wednesday and Thursday. Meetings about the virus on Friday and Sunday, the latter of which ended with higher-ups telling players to go home.
“At that point, people kind of just thought it was an overreaction. Obviously, it’s turned out to be not an overreaction,” said Rott, a former Aquinas High School standout in Philadelphia’s minor league system. “If we all would have been down there, who knows what could have happened if all of us were there together for that extended amount of time?”
The baseball world got a glimpse of that Friday, when the Phillies announced eight people — five players and three staff members — tested positive for the coronavirus in their Clearwater facility.
With the pandemic still raging and negotiations between MLB and the MLB Players Association ongoing — a matter that doesn’t directly affect Rott, but he understands an agreement likely needs to be reached before the minors can return — it’s unclear when professional baseball will be able to resume. A minor league season seems quite unlikely, but whenever baseball is back, Rott will be ready.
“It’s in our best interest to be ready at any moment’s call because, as you saw in the last few weeks, we’re pretty replaceable,” Rott said, referring to recent layoffs in the minors. “... It doesn’t seem like anything’s going to happen soon, but that’s kind of how our job works. You get a call and get one week’s notice for when you’ve got to be down there. Things could be happening pretty quick.”
Rott, who was drafted by Philadelphia in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB Draft, is coming off an up-and-down year with the Williamsport Crosscutters, the Phillies’ Class A short season team.
The left-handed hitter struggled for the first time in his career at the plate early in the year but found his groove late before finishing the season with a .233 batting average in 159 at-bats. One of the most important lessons Rott learned, he said, was to be proactive about seeking out help.
“I was super fortunate in high school. (Aquinas coach Scott Bagniefski) and my dad were always there. We were always working together,” Rott said. “In college, same thing, my dad was around a lot. I was talking to him regularly. He saw a lot of my games. So when I got off a little bit, I was able to go to these people to help me.
“Whereas, now at this level, it’s on me to figure it out.”
That, of course, isn’t to say Rott didn’t get help from his coaches in Williamsport. He mentioned manager Pat Borders, a former World Series MVP, as one who offered advice to younger players.
“He was able to share with us the mental part, the daily grind, how to go about it, stay positive,” Rott said. “At the end of the day, he just let us be us. He wasn’t there to kick us in the butt if he could tell we didn’t want to get better. It was all just about, ‘Well, if you guys want to play in the big leagues, you’re going to show up and work.’”
With his first season in the minors ending on a high note and a strong offseason, Rott had high hopes entering spring training. The virus has put a hold on games and organized camps, but it’s done little to slow Rott down.
Rott has been back in Holmen since the Phillies sent players home. He’s taking cuts in the batting cage in his basement, and he’s working with his dad to sharpen his fielding. Lifting has been a mainstay, too, and now that gyms are reopening in La Crosse County, he’s been able to get workouts in at the La Crosse Wellness Center.
“For me, it’s basically just been like an extended or another offseason,” Rott said.
The Phillies, like many other organizations, are paying minor leagues $400 per week through the end of June, a nice bump for Rott, who would normally be making about $300 per week. Some teams have committed to paying minor leaguers through the end of August — the normal end of the minor league season — but Rott said the Phillies are taking it month by month.
“The weird part is I’m finding out whether I’m going to continue to be paid or not through ESPN,” Rott said. “I find out the news on ESPN before the organization is even able to send something official out to all of us.”
All the while, MiLB could lose as many as 40 of its 160 affiliated teams in 2021, according to reports.
Rott isn’t too worried about potential cuts and believes he’s positioned himself well to retain a spot even if more are made. He’s just taking things a day at a time, waiting hopefully for the sport to return.
“Whenever baseball starts, I’m going to be ready,” Rott said. “I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been in. I feel really good, so I’m ready to roll. And mentally, I think having that struggle the first year will help me a lot, too.”
