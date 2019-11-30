Pro basketball: La Crosse Aquinas grad Bronson Koenig heading to G League

Bronson Koenig is headed back to the NBA G League.
The Aquinas High School and University of Wisconsin graduate was part of a trade involving the Erie BayHawks and Grand Rapids Drive on Friday, with Koenig's rights moving to the BayHawks.
Koenig played the 2017-2018 season with the Drive and averaged 9.8 points while shooting 40.3 percent from the 3-point line. Koenig also averaged 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists while playing 47 games for Grand Rapids.
Koenig, who led the Blugolds to two WIAA Division 3 state championships and helped the Badgers advance to two Final Fours during four NCAA Tournament appearances, left to play overseas after his season with Grand Rapids.
His previous team played in a league in Italy, but Koenig was released in September due to an hamstring injury keeping him off the court.
The BayHawks are affiliated with the New Orleans Pelicans and have a 3-6 record in the G League. The BayHawks played the Wisconsin Herd in Oshkosh on Friday night and next play on Dec. 5, when they host the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
Koenig said on Friday that he is healthy and will join the BayHawks on Sunday.
Jimmy Garoppolo threw two long touchdown passes and the San Francisco defense harassed Rodgers into one of the worst performances of his brilliant career, leading the 49ers to a 37-8 victory over the Packers on Sunday in the first of three straight games against first-place teams.
Alex Light filled in Sunday against the 49ers but the coaching staff could decide to move right guard Billy Turner to right tackle and bring someone else off the bench to take over for Turner at right guard.
Police have released body camera footage of Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith being pulled over, handcuffed, put in a squad car, and cited for speeding and possession of marijuana during a September traffic stop on I-94.