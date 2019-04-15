Matt Thomas is one win away from celebrating a championship during his first season in the EuroCup League.
The Valencia Basket organization plays Alba Berlin in a deciding Game 3 of the 7DAYS Eurocup championship series at 1 p.m. Monday after the teams split the first two games of the series.
Valencia, with also plays in the Spanish ACB League, won the first game 89-75 before Alba came back to win the second game 95-92 in overtime. Game 3 will be played at the Pabellon Municipal Fuente San Luis in Valencia.
Thomas, an Onalaska High School graduate who later starred at Iowa State University, has scored 21 points in 36 minutes of playing time for Valencia, which has a 19-3 EuroCup record.
He scored 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting and made 4 of 5 attempts from the 3-point line as Valencia won the first game of the series. He scored five points on 1-for-5 shooting and had had two rebounds and two assists in Game 2.
Valencia swept its first two playoff opponents in three-game series, and Thomas has averaged 11.8 points during the six 7DAYS EuroCup games.
Thomas is averaging 11.8 points in 48 games in the EuroCup and Spanish ACB leagues this season. He is shooting 46.6 percent (102-for-219) from the 3-point line and averaging 1.6 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game.
Thomas is shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 89.9 percent (71-for-79) from the free-throw line.