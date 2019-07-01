Professional basketball player Matt Thomas isn’t coming back to America quite yet, but he is getting another shot at his NBA dream.
The Onalaska High School graduate and former Iowa State Cyclone signed a three-year contract with the Toronto Raptors on Monday, according to reports out of Europe. The Raptors are coming off winning the franchise’s first NBA championship last month.
Thomas was playing for Valencia Basket, a team which in the Liga Endesa and in the EuroCup. Thomas was a key contributor to the team winning the EuroCup championship in April, as he averaged 12.5 points and 1.7 assists in 23 EuroCup games.
Thomas led Onalaska to a WIAA Division 2 state championship and played in four NCAA Tournaments with Iowa State University before turning pro.
