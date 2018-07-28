Karl Klug has always said that high school football is the purest form of the sport, and he has made the decision to go back to it.
Klug, a Caledonia High School graduate, spent the last seven years as a defensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, but he believes he has taken his last professional snap.
The former All-Big Ten performer for the University of Iowa can’t guarantee that, but Klug knows he is happy right now as a defensive line coach for Page High School in Franklin, Tenn.
“There were a lot of times when we sat around in the locker room and talked about what we would do when we were done playing football,” Klug said on Wednesday. “This is something I’ve always thought would be fun.”
Klug was released by the Titans in March as he entered the final season of his second contract with the team. Tennessee drafted the 6-foot-3 Klug, who played at 278 pounds, in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
He missed just three games — one in 2017 and two in 2016 — and recorded 21½ sacks to give other teams around the league a reason to kick the tires and see if he could help them out.
Klug, 30, said four teams gave him the chance to extend his career, but he declined the offers.
“Last year is the first time I thought about how long I wanted to play,” said Klug, who helped Caledonia finish as MSHSL Class AA state runner-up his senior season. “I started helping (at Page) during my off days, and I liked it.
“I wasn’t sure if I was going to keep playing or not, but I contacted the coach to see if I could still help out either way. He said the defensive line coach had just resigned, so that’s where it started.”
Klug’s approach doesn’t fall far from the Caledonia tree. He coaches technique when necessary but focuses more on simply helping them become better athletes.
“That,” he said, “will always lead to more success.”
Klug, who ranks eighth in Titans history for career sacks, said his days as a Warrior have become regular discussion during practices. Caledonia coaches Carl Fruechte and Brent Schroeder have taken turns leading the program, and the Warriors have won 141 out of 150 games and eight state championships since he graduated in 2006.
“I bring Caledonia up all the time when I am coaching,” he said. “Coach Fruechte and Coach Schroeder had a big impact on me, and that is going to impact the way that I coach.”
Klug, who said he has lost 20 pounds since the Titans released him, made a big splash in Tennessee as a rookie with seven sacks and highlighted his season by sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees twice. He also recovered a fumble for a touchdown after stripping New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith of the ball during a game in 2013.
Klug, married to Stacy with two sons, one daughter and a baby on the way, made the necessary adjustments to be a solid contributor when the Titans switched defenses from a 4-3 to a 3-4 and played his second contract in a formation that many didn’t think was a good fit.
“If there is something that I hope my kids see from my playing career, I hope it’s that I found a way to make the team at times when people thought I might not,” Klug said. “When we switched defenses, there were people saying I couldn’t play in it, but I kept making the team and getting on the field.”
That commitment is something Fruechte saw years ago. Klug’s ability to connect with kids was apparent, too. That’s why he wasn’t surprised with Klug’s interest in coaching.
“Back when he and (twin brother) Kevin played for us, we did our youth football stuff on Saturdays just like we do now,” Fruechte said. “He was patient with the kids but had high standards for them at the same time. He was great with the kids.”
Klug and Fruechte recently spent 45 minutes on the phone talking about Klug’s plans for his new position, and Fruechte loved every minute of it.
“He is such a good role model and has always showed that he is,” Fruechte said. “What he shows kids is that you can live your dream. You can dream big and make it like he did.”
What a class act and great role model for young kids, young adults and adults. Usually don’t agree with athletes being role models but Mr. Klug is a great one. Wish him and his family the best.
