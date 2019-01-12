CLEVELAND (AP) — Freddie Kitchens had something on his coaching resume no other candidate could match. He made Baker Mayfield a better quarterback.
Kitchens, who helped Mayfield turn his rookie season into a record-breaking one during an impressive eight-game stint as the Browns offensive coordinator, was named Cleveland’s 17th full-time coach on Saturday, capping a remarkable personal rise up the coaching ranks.
His next goal: Take the Browns where they’ve never been — the Super Bowl.
“It’s an honor to be named the head coach of the Cleveland Browns,” Kitchens said in a release. “As I’ve said before, I think Cleveland and I get along pretty well. My family and I have really enjoyed our time with this organization and in this community over the last year.
“There are a lot of great people in this front office that I’m excited to continue to work alongside with a singular focus on winning. I’ve been to one Super Bowl that didn’t end the way I wanted it to and that disappointing memory is what really drives me. Our goal is to work extremely hard to earn the right to raise that Lombardi Trophy for our fans and this city.”
The affable 44-year-old Kitchens is the ninth coach since the Browns’ 1999 expansion rebirth and fourth hired since 2012 by owners. As it turns out, general manager John Dorsey didn’t have to search far or wide for “a man of character, a guy who can instill leadership into these young men.”
Kitchens was there the whole time.
“We had a deliberate and thorough process and one thing became evident — that Freddie is the best person to lead the Cleveland Browns,” said Dorsey, who has lifted the Browns from laughable to legitimate in just one year. “We saw firsthand what Freddie is able to do. He showed that he is consistent on a day in and day out basis and that he is a true leader.
“He helped unify our players in a tough time. He raised the bar for our offense last year, and I have no doubt he is going to raise the bar for our entire team.”
Kitchens will be formally introduced Monday at a news conference in FirstEnergy Stadium.
