La Crosse Showtime owner and coach Scott Pooler knows he has to do some damage control due to a series of events that happened over the past two weekends.
On Saturday, Nov. 24, the Illinois Bulldogs were slated to play a 6 p.m. game against the Showtime at the La Crosse Center. At noon, the Bulldogs bowed out and canceled on the Showtime.
Making matters worse, it was the Showtime’s home opener in what is their second ABA season. There were high expectations.
Fortunately, the Vipers Pro Basketball team, situated in the northern part of the Chicagoland area, was willing to drive to La Crosse and play an impromptu game.
When the Vipers arrived, however, they got stuck in traffic due to the Rotary Lights downtown. So, there was a delay.
During that 90-minute delay, the Showtime players kept loose, and even let young fans shoot on the court to keep them occupied.
Pooler was surprised that La Crosse came out and started out with a bang en route to a 121-104 win.
“I wouldn’t have blamed them for coming out flat,” Pooler said of his team. “We tried to keep them loose (during the delay). They were ready to play basketball.”
Illinois, meanwhile, was suspended by the league for backing out of a game on the day it was scheduled to be played.
Even with the win, there’s something equally important on Pooler’s mind. He hopes fans will return after some understandable skepticism.
To avoid that, Pooler and the Showtime are offering fans who had tickets from the Nov. 24 game to exchange them for any of the nine scheduled remaining home games.
By avoiding one debacle last weekend, it created another.
The Vipers and Showtime were slated to play at 7 p.m. Saturday, but since the Vipers came to La Crosse last weekend, the Saturday, Dec. 1 game was canceled. That means the schedule-juggling team’s next home game is Saturday, Dec. 8, at the La Crosse Center.
“This is something we’re going to have to recover from,” Pooler said. “We have to let the fans know this is not normal. We try to run a good organization here in La Crosse, and we expect other organizations (in the ABA) to live up to those expectations.”
So, how will the Showtime try to keep fans interested?
“To me, it’s putting a good product out on the floor,” Pooler said. “We have some really good basketball players. They’re going to play hard each night. We want them to see that.”
Somewhat recent semi-professional sports ventures haven’t quite been a resounding success in the Coulee Region. La Crosse has seen indoor football come and go three times, and the dream of the Bucks’ G-League team coming to La Crosse died when a new arena opened in the Oshkosh area.
Fans have a right to be skeptical, even if it’s not the Showtime’s fault. Pooler admitted — and not just last week — that the organization needs to do a better job of promoting the team.
The first target audience should be the younger fan base. They’re already coming. Go to schools, read to the kids at area schools and invite them to the game. They’ll love their team no matter what. Plus, it brings parents to games — and we all know who spends the most money. The more bodies, the merrier.
Other teams — i.e. the La Crosse Loggers — have used this concept, and it’s worked.
Pooler is facing his biggest test as an owner. The home opener may have gone well on the floor, but it went about as badly as it could sans the X’s and O’s. While it wasn’t his fault, his pocketbook doesn’t differentiate blame.
