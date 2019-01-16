WINONA, Minn. — A lot has changed for Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave and first baseman Tyler Austin in the last 12 months.
Odds are if you would have told them told them they would be at the Cathedral of Sacred Heart Church in Winona on Wednesday as part of the Minnesota Twins Caravan, they would have told you to stop pulling their leg. At this time last season, both players were members of the New York Yankees organization and unsure of where their respective careers were heading.
Both were talented prospects at one point, but struggled to take the next step. The Yankees designated Cave him for assignment toward the end of spring training last season, putting him in a tough position.
“It’s awesome to be in the position that I am in right now,” Cave said. “Spring training last year when I was traded over, I didn’t really know what my year was going to look like especially when I was in waivers there for a few days. It was late in spring training so I wasn’t sure what other teams wanted to do and keep me on their roster. But I just kept grinding and now I’m trying to keep the momentum going.”
In his first big-league season, Cave surprised a number of people. And with the injuries to Byron Buxton, he eventually became Minnesota’s everyday center fielder. The 26-year-old hit .265, driving in 45 runs and hit 13 home runs in 283 at bats. He quickly became a fan favorite, so much so the Twins created a mini-television show called the, ‘Man Cave Show’ that became popular. Cave admitted he’s not 100 percent sure if there will be a second season, but the odds seem to be trending in that direction.
“That’s not really up to me, but I really hope there is,” Cave said with a laugh. “I love doing it. It was fun and if I am there and the Twins want me to keep doing the Man Cave Show, then I’m doing it.”
Austin is a different case. Once described by Yankees GM Brian Cashman as a “mega prospect,” the 27-year-old first basemen has struggled with wrist injuries that have limited him. He was up and down with the Yankees from 2016-18 before being dealt to the Twins in the Lance Lynn deal. He impressed with the Twins when he was recalled from Triple AAA Rochester last season, hitting nine home runs in 123 at bats in 35 games. His raw power is what excites the Twins, as he’s hit 24 homers in 120 big league games. However, he struggles with contact, having struck out 39 percent of his time in big leagues.
With the Twins signing CJ Cron to be their everyday first baseman and Nelson Cruz to be their designated hitter, it puts Austin — who has no minor league options remaining — in a tough position. Yet, he understands what lies ahead and is looking forward to it.
“I am excited for the new challenge the spring is going to bring,” Austin said. “I’m going to be fighting for a job and I guess I wouldn’t have it any other way. The last three years, that’s the way it’s been for me. I’m looking forward to the challenge and ready to get rolling.”
Fortunately for Austin, he had a good teacher at first base in Joe Mauer.
“To get a chance to spend a couple of months with him and to pick his brain and the way he developed at first base,” Austin said. “He put in a lot of work over there and turned himself into — in my opinion — a great first basemen. So getting a chance to work with him at first base and the big thing for me was watching his routine that he went through. Every single day, no matter what he was doing, it was the same routine. Getting a chance to watch him and talk with him is something I will never forget.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.