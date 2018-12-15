MILWAUKEE — The UFC returned to Wisconsin and made its debut at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday for UFC on Fox: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2.

Here’s a fight-by-fight recap of the event from Tribune reporter Colten Bartholomew.

PRELIMS ON UFC FIGHT PASS

Juan Adams TKOs Chris De La Rocha (heavyweight, 265 lbs)

In his first fight on a UFC card, Juan Adams showed the explosive power that made him stand out on Dana White’s Contender Series.

He immediately opened a large cut above Chris De La Rocha’s left eye, and used a stiff jab to continue attacking the weak spot. He secured a takedown and started landed big ground and pound elbows and forearms. De La Rosa used a leg lock to slow Adams’ momentum with a submission attempt, and got back to his feet before the round ended.

In the second round, Adams opened the cut further, and landed a hook that rocked De La Rosa. He got another takedown and wore De La Rosa down with more short elbows to exhaust him for the third round. Adams landed a knee that dropped De La Rosa, then earned the stoppage win with punches on the ground.

Mike Rodriguez TKOs Adam Milstead (light heavyweight, 205 lbs)

Mike Rodriguez also lived up to the hype he’s created for himself on White’s contender series, landing big shots early and taking control of the fight from the jump.

Milstead had trouble with Rodriguez’s speed and range, and when he closed the distance Rodriguez showed picture-perfect muay thai to land strikes in the clinch.

Rodriguez provided early an early highlight for a crowd that was still filling the arena when he landed a straight left hand to the body, and followed it with a devastating knee to the liver with Milstead moving toward him.

Milstead immediately crumbled, and the referee stopped the fight after a few ground strikes.

PRELIMS ON FS1

Dan Ige unanimous decision over Jordan Griffin

The first of a handful of Milwaukee fighters on the card, Jordan Griffin drew the biggest cheers of the early fights. Any time a strike landed or he got the better of a position, the hometown crowd let him her it.

But Ige was stellar on the ground and in grappling situations, winning scrambles and fighting for submission attempts. Griffin ended both the second and third rounds standing over Ige and throwing punches, with Ige trying to fend them off with his feet.

The decision was close — Ige won the first round, Griffin took the second, and the third was close — but Ige’s prowess on the ground earned enough points in the judges’ minds and he won a 29-28 unanimous decision.

Zak Cummings unanimous decision over Trevor Smith (middleweight, 185 lbs)

Southpaw Zak Cummings used a strong straight left to keep the distance and control the early action, but Smith was able to land a number of counter right hands that started to swell Cummings’ eye.

The second round went similarly, with both men handling themselves well in stand-up exchanges. Cummings’ eye was barely open by the time the third round started, but he was able to land a glancing shot off Smith’s head that sent him to the canvas. A good scramble from that point finished with Smith in top position.

They got back to their feet and Cummings won the exchanges from there to win a 29-28 decision.

Jack Hermansson vs. Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight, 185 lbs)

Gerald Meerschaert got hometome love as he came to the octagon to M.O.P.’s “Ante Up” — an absolute banger. But Meerschaert was almost immediately taken down by the Norwegian Jack Hermansson.

Hermansson controlled the ground action, passing guard easily, and landing big shots. There was a small window of hope for Meerschaert when he spun into top position, got back to his feet, and almost secured a guillotine. But Hermansson was able to escape, and take Meerschaert’s back. Before long he locked in a rear-naked choke and Meerschaert tapped out.