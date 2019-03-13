With his stay after signing with the Zacatecas City Mineros lasting only days, Aquinas High School graduate Bronson Koenig has moved along to the next step in his career by signing Tuesday to play with the Vaqueros de Bayamon of the Puerto Rican League.
Koenig’s stay in Mexico was short because he was signed to help the team in its quarterfinal playoff round. He played the last three games of that series, and Zacatecas City lost all three games to have its season ended.
Koenig averaged 13 points and made six 3-pointers while playing in two of those games. He also had six rebounds and played 30 minutes during the final game.
Bayamon is just beginning its Euroleague season and lost its season opener. Koenig flew into Puerto Rico Wednesday to join his new team, for what is initially a one-month contract. Koenig is free to look for another team in another league during that time or extend the existing contract once it ends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.