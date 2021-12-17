Professional wrestling: Carlito enjoying independent circuit

Growing up within the walls of the World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico may have narrowed the future path for Carlos Colón Jr.

His dad ran and starred in the professional wrestling promotion, and that provided his son plenty of opportunities to learn the ropes, so to speak.

"Every job I had was wrestling related, working for my dad's promotion," Colón Jr. said during a telephone interview on Thursday. "I did different jobs around the promotion, from putting up the ring to selling beer out in the crowd to being a cameraman, so I guess that was just a gradual step in the evolution."

A calculated decision to become a professional wrestler was never made, he said, but much more of a natural progression.

"It was inevitable, I guess," Colón Jr. said.

Years later, he entered the largest of platforms — World Wrestling Entertainment — as Carlito, and there was no turning back after becoming one of the company's champions during his television debut.

His most recent widespread exposure came during an appearance in the WWE's 2021 Royal Rumble and its nationally televised RAW live show the next night, but Carlito continues to wrestle on weekends, touring the country — and world — in the process.

The next stop brings him from his home in Houston, Texas, to the Blizzard Bash at Augusta High School on Saturday as part of an event being presented by All Pro Wrestling and EventsGuys. There are eight matches plus a battle royal scheduled for a card that begins at 6:30 p.m.

Carlito matches up with Marshe Rockett, who has competed on television for Impact Wrestling. Eugene, another former WWE performer, will square off with Sinn Bodhi, who wrestled on WWE programming as Kizarny and Total Nonstop Action television as Sinn.

Carlito's introduction to the profession was immediate in life with his dad — Carlos Colón Sr. — as one of wrestling's biggest stars. Colón Sr. is a legend in Puerto Rico and defeated NWA world champion Ric Flair during a prime run in 1983.

The experience of watching things as they unfolded in Puerto Rico gave Carlito a solid base on which to develop his approach to wrestling. That also included finding a way to avoid his dad's shadow in the process.

"What was cool about Puerto Rico was that you got to see guys come in from Japan, from Mexico, from Canada and all these different places," Carlito said. "It was like a melting pot where you get to see all these different styles blend together.

"I kind of just took stuff from different people and tried to make my own (style). I always wanted to be the first me and not the next anybody."

He punctuated that by debuting a heel character nationally on the WWE show Smackdown — with his catchphrase of "I spit in the face of people who don't want to be cool" — and beating crowd favorite John Cena for the United States Championship in 2004. It was quite a spot for a 25-year-old to start in the world's largest company.

"It was crazy," Carlito said of the decided outcome in that match. "It was like, 'They must really believe in me.'

"Also, being second generation, doors can open up faster. But at the same time, you have to perform at a certain level because they may not see you, but the person who came before you. That door may open, but you have to perform right away."

Carlito performed with many of the company's top stars in the 2000s before leaving in 2010. He was also its Intercontinental Champion for a stretch, won the Tag Team Championship with his brother, Primo (Edwin Carlos Colón), and hosted Carlito's Cabana during his tenure.

He may go back to WWE some day or explore opportunities with companies like All Elite Wrestling or Impact Wrestling — all three have national television contracts — but that isn't a professional requirement or goal for the 42-year-old. Carlito took the invitation to return to WWE for those couple of days earlier this year for what it was.

"My main goal was to show up in the best shape I could and be the best version of me I could be," he said. "There is no set goal. I'm open to whatever. I'm just doing my thing, and if something comes up, great."

That's why he's looking forward to the Blizzard Bash. There are benefits to working in front of smaller crowds and reasons for wrestlers on any level to enjoy them.

"They are smaller audiences, but you can reach and connect with a lot more people in these independent shows," Carlito said. "You get to see faces and hear voices.

"When you have the huge crowd, you don't see faces or hear voices. It's just a big roar."

As for heading to Wisconsin in December? That raises other issues for someone who grew up in Puerto Rico and lives in Texas.

"I'm hearing (of temperatures in) the 20s?" he asked. "Anything under 80 is cold to me. I'll bring four coats."

