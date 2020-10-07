Auto racing: After successful summer, La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway ready for Oktoberfest races

WEST SALEM — Chuck Deery likes to put it this way: He operates out of the windshield, not the rear view mirror.

So when the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway general manager was able to get the track’s season underway at the end of May, he didn’t fret about the three events the speedway canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nor did he worry about more cancellations or a shutdown.

Instead, Deery and the speedway focused on the races in front of them. The result was one of the most successful summers in the track’s history.

And the next several days, the speedway caps off its season with its signature event: Oktoberfest Race Weekend. Races begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and run through Sunday.

“Certainly, comparative to other venues, no doubt we were blessed to be able to run weekly and have such a stellar field of cars and great support from the fans throughout the season,” Deery said. “It’s been great, and (we’re) looking forward to Oktoberfest to wrap it all up.”