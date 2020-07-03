Auto racing: Bachman, Goede win features at Fairgrounds Speedway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST SALEM — Steve Bachman and Jacob Goede were the Kwik Trip NASCAR Late Model feature champions during a Thursday night of racing at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

Bachman, from Bangor, won the first 20-lap feature, while Goede, from Carver, Minn., won the second as part of the Star Spangled Spectacular.

Bachman's feature win was his first at the Fairgrounds Speedway, and he got a good jump off an early restart to take control. The yellow flag was dropped on the second lap, and Bachman passed Grant Brown shortly after the race was started and ran in front the rest of the way.

Nick Murgic and Goede both made runs at the front and maneuvered past La Crosse's Brent Kirchner as the race continued. Murgic held off Goede for second place in Bachman's victory. Kirchner was fourth and Jeff Partington fifth.

Goede started ninth in the second 20-lap feature and moved into the second position by the middle of the race. He challenged leader Dean Cornelius there for four laps before moving to the front after a four-lap battle.

Goede survived a restart with three laps to go and held off Murgic and third-place Cornelius to reach the finish line first. Billy Mohn was fourth and Bachman fifth.