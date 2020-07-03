Auto racing: Bachman, Goede win features at Fairgrounds Speedway

WEST SALEM — Steve Bachman and Jacob Goede were the Kwik Trip NASCAR Late Model feature champions during a Thursday night of racing at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.
Bachman, from Bangor, won the first 20-lap feature, while Goede, from Carver, Minn., won the second as part of the Star Spangled Spectacular.
Bachman's feature win was his first at the Fairgrounds Speedway, and he got a good jump off an early restart to take control. The yellow flag was dropped on the second lap, and Bachman passed Grant Brown shortly after the race was started and ran in front the rest of the way.
Nick Murgic and Goede both made runs at the front and maneuvered past La Crosse's Brent Kirchner as the race continued. Murgic held off Goede for second place in Bachman's victory. Kirchner was fourth and Jeff Partington fifth.
Goede started ninth in the second 20-lap feature and moved into the second position by the middle of the race. He challenged leader Dean Cornelius there for four laps before moving to the front after a four-lap battle.
Goede survived a restart with three laps to go and held off Murgic and third-place Cornelius to reach the finish line first. Billy Mohn was fourth and Bachman fifth.
Bangor's Brian Hesselberg won the Lawnkeepers Sportsmen feature, and Sparta's Brandon Gallagher crossed the line first in the Auto Value Hobby Stocks feature. Kendall's Matt Moore won the Auto Value Street Stocks feature, and Ashton Kinsey won the high school feature.
Hesselberg held off Dave Edwards by less than a car length to win the Sportsmen race, and Gallagher was challenged by runner-up Mark Challet in the Hobby Stock feature. Moore emerged victorious over second-place Rob Stansfield and Zach Liebsch in the Street Stocks.
