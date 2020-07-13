Auto Racing: CWRA getting set for Larry Wehrs Tribute Race at La Crosse Fairgrounds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST SALEM, Wis. — The Cedar Creek Rustic Village's (The CWRA) "Stars to Legends Tour" will make its return to La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, for the first time in over 25 years, as the Larry Wehrs Tribute race takes place at the famed fairgrounds track, Wednesday night.

Wehrs, promoted events for many years at both the La Crosse track and Dells Raceway Park in Wisconsin Dells. In fact, it was Wehrs that stepped in and re-opened the Fairgrounds Speedway in 1970, having it paved, and bringing short track racing to that part of the State. According to CWRA President, Dale P. Danielski, Wehrs was instrumental in establishing paved, stock car racing in the Western part of the State.

"Larry Wehrs in getting behind the effort to pave the old dirt track at the Fairgrounds after it had ceased operations and bring high speed racing to the area, created new interest for fans and drivers alike in short track racing," Danielski said.

Many famous drivers indeed have raced there through the years, under the Wehrs reign, including Dale Earnhardt, Sr., Bobby Allison, Darrell Waltrip, Matt Kenseth, Rusty Wallace, Mark Martin, Dick Trickle, Tom Reffner, Marv Marzofka, Mike Miller, Larry Detjens, Jim Sauter, Alan Kulwicki, to name a small portion.