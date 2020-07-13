Auto Racing: CWRA getting set for Larry Wehrs Tribute Race at La Crosse Fairgrounds

WEST SALEM, Wis. — The Cedar Creek Rustic Village's (The CWRA) "Stars to Legends Tour" will make its return to La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, for the first time in over 25 years, as the Larry Wehrs Tribute race takes place at the famed fairgrounds track, Wednesday night.
Wehrs, promoted events for many years at both the La Crosse track and Dells Raceway Park in Wisconsin Dells. In fact, it was Wehrs that stepped in and re-opened the Fairgrounds Speedway in 1970, having it paved, and bringing short track racing to that part of the State. According to CWRA President, Dale P. Danielski, Wehrs was instrumental in establishing paved, stock car racing in the Western part of the State.
"Larry Wehrs in getting behind the effort to pave the old dirt track at the Fairgrounds after it had ceased operations and bring high speed racing to the area, created new interest for fans and drivers alike in short track racing," Danielski said.
Many famous drivers indeed have raced there through the years, under the Wehrs reign, including Dale Earnhardt, Sr., Bobby Allison, Darrell Waltrip, Matt Kenseth, Rusty Wallace, Mark Martin, Dick Trickle, Tom Reffner, Marv Marzofka, Mike Miller, Larry Detjens, Jim Sauter, Alan Kulwicki, to name a small portion.
The night will also serve as a retro-night, since the CWRA group raced for many years on Wednesday nights at the Speedway. A number of racing dignitaries involved with CWRA racing and Larry Wehrs through the years, are expected to help celebrate the night with the former racing promoter. Today's version of the CWRA group will be bringing a stellar field of Super Late Model Touring stars to race, including current point leader, John Beale, Verona, WI., Mark Mackesy, Wausau, WI., two time defending CWRA Champion, Jeff Weinfurter, Wis. Rapids, WI., Paul Paine, Mound, MN., Putch Bentley, Iron River, MI., Monte Gress, Neillsville, WI., Dillon Mackesy, Athens, WI., Brett Breitenfeldt, Wausau, WI. Harley Jankowski, Sparta, WI., and Mike Sievers, Wis. Rapids, WI.
Local NASCAR Late Model racers including Brent Kirchner of La Crosse, West Salem's own Steve and Tom Carlson, along with Bangor natives Steve Bachman and Nick Clements are all hoping to make the show.
Support from Wehrs Machine and Racing Products, Bangor, WI., along with Bentley Trucking, Des Moines, Iowa, and Iron River, Michigan, are the companies that are making the night possible, serving as Title sponsors of the event.
The CWRA portion of the program will include qualifying and two 30 lap feature events around the 5/8 mile paved oval. If any driver can win both main events, they will receive a $500 bonus from Ultra Force Load Machines, Bangor, WI.
In addition to CWRA Super Late Model racing, Hornets and Street Stocks will be on the night's card, racing for track points on the 1/4 mile oval.
Fan gates for the race will open at 6:00pm with qualifying set for 6:15pm and racing at 7:30pm.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!