Auto Racing: Henderson, Carlson win Late Model features at Fairgrounds Speedway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST SALEM — It had been a while but both Matt Henderson and Mike Carlson once again found themselves in victory lane.

Henderson used a late pass to claim his first feature win since 2017 in the first Late Model feature while Carlson led from start to finish to claim his first feature win since 2018 in the second Late Model feature Saturday night at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

Henderson passed leader Michael Haggar with about three laps to go before holding off Onalaska's Nick Clements by half a car length to score his first feature win in three years.

In the second Late Model feature it was Carlson and Jerimy Wagner, who vaulted themselves ahead of the pack, but it was Carlson that was just too fast, as he crossed the finish line well ahead of Wagner.

Sam Niles of Holmen won the Sportsmen feature after Denny Schott ran faster than the breakout time and was disqualified on lap 10. Niles regained the lead and drove away from Dave Edwards to take home his first win of the season.

In the Hobby Stocks feature, Joe Prusak passed Austin Schott for the lead about halfway through before holding on for his first ever feature win at La Crosse.