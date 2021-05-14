Auto racing: La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway looks to build on last year's success

With other tracks in Wisconsin and Minnesota unable to run because of the pandemic, the Fairgrounds Speedway became a landing spot for teams looking to race. That led to more competition and, in turn, more fans, who were already looking for a source of entertainment with many indoor venues closed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There was an uptick in new fans, and the folks that come once a year came twice a year last year,” Deery said. “The frequency of people attending that don’t normally attend certainly increased.”

Having those new fans back this year would certainly be a welcome sight. And while Deery said it will be key to simply maintain what the speedway has done in the past to have another successful season, there will be two minor alterations aimed at enhancing its racing experience.

All three events in May will start at 2 p.m. in an effort to avoid chilly late spring nights. After that, start times will be 7 p.m., 30 minutes earlier than in previous years.

Deery said ending races earlier — brought on by earlier start times — could provide a boost to local businesses as they serve fans leaving the track. It also gives flexibility for any stoppages and should be helpful to teams that travel longer distances to compete.