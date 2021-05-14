Auto racing: La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway looks to build on last year's success

A year ago, the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway was facing quite a bit of uncertainty.
While Chuck Deery, the track’s general manager, was moving forward with the intention to begin the 2020 racing season at the end of May, the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to upend any plans at any given moment.
The virus did claim three events at the beginning of the season, but those were the only bumps in what became an incredibly successful summer.
Fast forward to now, and Deery says that he is just as busy as he was last May.
But there is one key difference: Deery is more confident the West Salem speedway will be able to run its full schedule as it builds on last year’s historic season.
That quest begins Saturday, when the speedway opens the 2021 season. Races are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., with events in five divisions: Kwik Trip NASCAR Late Models, Lawnkeepers Sportsmen, Auto Value Hobby Stocks and Street Stocks, and ANT’s Complete Pest Control Hornets.
“We had solid car counts and good crowds (last season). It was a great season, very competitive, and our fans enjoyed some wonderful events,” Deery said. “... I think it’s all just going to be following through the same as it was last year.”
Last season’s success can be attributed to a combination of factors.
With other tracks in Wisconsin and Minnesota unable to run because of the pandemic, the Fairgrounds Speedway became a landing spot for teams looking to race. That led to more competition and, in turn, more fans, who were already looking for a source of entertainment with many indoor venues closed.
“There was an uptick in new fans, and the folks that come once a year came twice a year last year,” Deery said. “The frequency of people attending that don’t normally attend certainly increased.”
Having those new fans back this year would certainly be a welcome sight. And while Deery said it will be key to simply maintain what the speedway has done in the past to have another successful season, there will be two minor alterations aimed at enhancing its racing experience.
All three events in May will start at 2 p.m. in an effort to avoid chilly late spring nights. After that, start times will be 7 p.m., 30 minutes earlier than in previous years.
Deery said ending races earlier — brought on by earlier start times — could provide a boost to local businesses as they serve fans leaving the track. It also gives flexibility for any stoppages and should be helpful to teams that travel longer distances to compete.
Deery said that he expects a “solid field” from those traveling teams, including the return of Nick Murgic — the Rosemount, Minnesota, racer who won the Late Models last season.
Murgic will likely vie for the title again this year and is sure to get stiff competition from the likes of Steve Carlson — the perennial favorite from West Salem who was runner-up last season and won as recently as 2018 — and Nick Clements of West Salem.
Deery said the first few weeks will be vital as far as the standings go, especially as it pertains to those making longer trips to the track as they determine whether to stay for the duration of the season.
“I think that as the season progresses, we’ll probably lose some of the travelers, as we call them. But I don’t see that happening until late July and into August,” Deery said. “It all depends.”
For now, the focus is on Saturday.
Deery said he expects about 25 or 30 Late Models for the opener and said there was plenty of excitement last weekend at the track’s open practice, which hosted 41 teams.
“We’re a late-start track,” Deery said. “A lot of tracks have already been running, so there’s a lot of pent up energy that wants to get out and see some racing here at the speedway.”