Auto racing: Mike Carlson wins Late Model feature at Fairgrounds Speedway

WEST SALEM — Mike Carlson put himself in contention early, then used a late push to score his first NASCAR Late Model win of the season at the La Crosse County Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday.

Carlson positioned himself behind early leader Justin Mullikin after a troublesome first attempt at a start to the 25-lap feature and battled to hold off Brett Kirchner, Steve Bachman and others before finding the right spot to make his move.

Bachman was running third and bunched up the front of the pack before Carlson found his way under Mullikin on the back straightaway with four laps to go. Bachman tried to stay with Carlson after the pass, but the West Salem driver pulled away for the victory.

Bachman placed second, Steve Carlson third, Nick Murgic fourth and Nick Clements fifth as Mullikin dropped back to sixth.

Holmen's Sam Niles kept up his dominance in the Sportsmen feature by taking advantage of a tough break to Jesse Green, who lost a big lead with two laps remaining when something went wrong with his car. Niles passed Green to collect his fifth win in the past six features.

Thomas Farra fought off Jason Bolster to win the 15-lap feature in the Hobby Stock division, and Tom Luethe took the lead early in winning the Hornets feature. Brian Larson crossed the line first in the Street Stock feature.

