Auto Racing: Mississippi Thunder Speedway eager to put bow on record-breaking season with Nationals

It’s a perfect ending to a season that track owner Bob Timm will look back on with pride, knowing they did everything they could, as they worked hand-in-hand with Buffalo County and Milton health officials to insure they were following all the necessary precautions when it came to COVID-19 to provide their product safely. And it worked.

“I feel good that we’re able to offer entertainment to people in a safe way, during a time when it was pretty limited,” Timm said. “Not just for us, for everybody in our community, the businesses in our community, all of our fans, all of our competitors. … The comments we heard all the time through this entire season is the only time they felt normal all year is at the race track.”

The ability to have a season was huge not only for financial reasons, but for the growth of the sport with a number of new fans filling the seats and expected to return next season as well.