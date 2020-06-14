Auto racing: Nick Murgic wins Late Model feature at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WETS SALEM — Nick Murgic's uphill climb finally took him to the top at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday night.

Murgic, from Rosemount, Minn., started 10th but crossed the finish line first to win the 25-lap feature in the Kwik Trip NASCAR Late Model Division. The victory follows up a third-place finish two weeks ago and second-place finish last week.

Murgic held off second-place Brent Kirchner of La Crosse and third-place Steve Carlson of West Salem and had moved up from the 10th spot to third by Lap 7. He passed Kirchner on the outside during Lap 9 and led the rest of the way.

Kirchner had taken the lead from Holmen's Justin Mullikin early before being overtaken by Murgic. Bangor's Steve Bachman was also part of the pack up front early in the race and finished fifth behind fourth-place Jacob Goede.

Murgic's win snapped a streak of two straight victories by Carlson to open the season.

Dave Edwards of Salem, Wis., held off La Crosse's Jack Litsheim to win his second straight feature in the Lawnkeepers Sportsmen Division. Litsheim was second and Cottage Grove's Rick Coppernoll third behind Edwards.