Auto Racing: Rising star Jake Timm ready for 12th annual Rivercity Rumble

Jake Timm knows the Mississippi Thunder Speedway like the back of his hand.

His parents — Bob and Paula Timm — are in their 12th year of owning the Speedway, having put in thousands of hours and money to build one of the premier dirt track facilities in the Upper Midwest.

For Jake, the track has become a second home. The 23-year-old Winona native started racing dirt bikes when he was 4 before steadily climbing the ladder of dirt track racing. In fact, one can sense the pride in his voice when he talks about the Speedway, knowing full well the amount of work that was put into it. It’s something he tries to take in before every race at MTS.

“It’s been really cool for me to watch and be a part of,” Timm said. “I’ve watched my dad put in endless hours to try and make it the best he can. He’s just really put his heart into that place over the last 10 years.”