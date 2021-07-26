 Skip to main content
Auto racing: Steve Bachman wins Late Model feature at Fairgrounds Speedway
Auto racing: Steve Bachman wins Late Model feature at Fairgrounds Speedway

La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway

Steve Bachman poses after winning the NASCAR Late Model feature at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway Saturday. 

 FAIRGROUNDS SPEEDWAY PHOTO

WEST SALEM — Steve Bachman took advantage of a late restart to power around Mike Carlson with six laps to go to take home an impressive NASCAR Late Model feature win on Saturday at the La Crosse County Fairgrounds. 

It was the Bangor native's second feature win of the season. 

Carlson was leading before a four-car pileup on lap 17. Bachman was then able to secure outside leverage on the restart and never looked back. 

Steve Carlson took third followed by Nick Murgic and Jerimy Wagner. 

Tom Carlson won the sportsmen feature just edging Holmen's Sam Niles, who pushed the West Salem native throughout the race. But Carlson always had an answer, holding him off to collect his second feature win of the season. 

Thomas Farra won the Hobby Stock feature, running his division sweep streak up to four. Andy Barney avoided plenty of lap traffic throughout the Hornet feature to just hold off Cheyanne Stanfield to take his second checkered flag of the season. 

Rob Stanfield won the 15-lap Six Shooters feature, while Mitchell Berg crossed the finish line first to win the High School Racing Association's 15-lap feature. 

