Auto racing: West Salem's Steve Carlson a feature winner at special Fairgrounds Speedway event

WEST SALEM — It had been a couple of decades since the CWRA Late Models ran at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, but West Salem's Steve Carlson reigned as they returned on Wednesday night.

Carlson won the first of two features raced at the event, and fellow West Salem driver Nick Clements came up just short in an attempt to win the second as he was held off by Friendship's Jesse Pokszyk.

Carlson moved into the second position about halfway through his 30-lap feature and set his sights on leader Mark Lamoreaux after overtaking Darren Jackson. Carlson and fast qualifier Colin Reffner pushed Lamoreaux and eventually passed him a couple of laps into a restart.

Those two battled the rest of the way before Carlson crossed the line a half-car length ahead of Reffner for the win. Lamoreaux was third and La Crosse's Matt Henderson fourth in the first feature.

Clements took the lead from Sparta's Harley Jankowski three laps into the second feature and established command after a yellow flag that involved a collision bewteen Carlson, Lamoreaux and Jackson on the sixth lap. Pokszyk also made his move toward the front at this time.

Pokszyk overtook Clements on turn three before the final lap and held on for the victory. Clements was second, Reffner third and Henderson fourth.